Alden contrasts gov’t unity with opposition split

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin capitalized on the division among the members of the opposition and the resignation of their leader, Ezzard Miller, as he pressed home his message in a release Monday that electing independent candidates without a shared view does not work. He contrasted his coalition government, which has held together around common policies for two years, to the infighting among members of the opposition, who do not have shared ground. McLaughlin said it was important in a democracy to have a functioning opposition because its leader has a key role in local leadership and he was “troubled to learn” of Miller’s resignation.

“In any democracy, the leader of the opposition is a serious role,” McLaughlin said in a statement. He said that in the Cayman Islands, not only does the opposition leader play “an important constitutional office, required under section 68 of the Constitution”, but the holder of the position has “several key roles, including serving as a member of the National Security Council and as chair of the Public Accounts Committee”.

He added, “And of course the leader of the opposition serves a significant role in leading and speaking for opposition members inside and outside of the Legislative Assembly.”

McLaughlin said he was concerned by the “political infighting and personal ambition riddling the current opposition group”, which “does not serve well the long-term interests of our country”.

He said, “In effect, the country is witnessing first hand why it is not practical for a group of independent candidates to get elected and then seek to come together in the country’s interest. They are too busy pursuing their own individual agendas to even try to develop a shared view. By their own admission, the preference of the opposition members is to ‘maintain our independence and the political platform we are all elected on’.”

The members had tried “to paint themselves as a government in waiting”, he said. “But if they cannot maintain any coherence in opposition, what chance is there that they could form an effective government?”

Clearly making the most of the problems plaguing the opposition benches and stressing how he has held a coalition of two political parties and several independents together, he said, “Disunity, disorganisation and dark deeds fuelled by personal, political ambition are not what this country needs to take us forward.”

Pointing to Miller’s own words in the wake of his resignation that an opposition needs a level of cohesion, industry and commitment to serve in the best interest of the people, McLaughlin said, “As premier, I do hope that the country as well as the members of the opposition learn from the lessons that the opposition members themselves are providing – it takes a committed team to govern.”

He said, “This is the way that I and the team that I lead have operated in our caucus, in Cabinet and in the Legislative Assembly. We promised to come together as a Government of National Unity and we have governed with our collective responsibility to do the right thing for the country as our guiding principle,” he said.

Claiming to have provided a stable and progressive government, he continued, “Despite some challenges, the country as a whole is doing remarkably well. I am certainly proud of the team that I lead. Despite comprising various political factions, we have striven to find more in common than we had differences.”

McLaughlin thanked Miller for his work, particularly with regards to ongoing constitutional reform.

“I, along with the rest of the country, anxiously await the decision of the opposition as to who will become their new leader, and to know soonest who will comprise the membership of the official opposition in the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

It is not clear who will take over from Miller. CNS spoke to two opposition members on Friday following the resignation of the North Side member, who will step down at the end of this month, but neither of them knew this at the time of his resignation. It is understood that the most likely contenders for the job are Arden McLean or Alva Suckoo.

However, McLean is currently overseas and the opposition members are believed to be waiting for his return before any announcements are made about Miller’s successor.

