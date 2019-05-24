Alden and Arden will need to work together

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has congratulated his former party colleague, Arden McLean, on becoming the new opposition leader and said the one-time political allies will need to work together again in the coming months. It has been around seven years since McLean left the PPM without ever spelling out his reasons, though political pundits have long accused him of walking because he was not given a chance to lead the party, as McLaughlin was tipped by the former leader, Kurt Tibbetts, as his heir apparent.

While many believe there is still animosity between the two men, McLaughlin said there were several important areas in which he worked very closely with the previous opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, and he “looked forward” to continuing that with McLean, “together in the best interests of the Cayman Islands country and its people”.

The premier pointed to the talks with the UK over constitutional reforms and the work that the National Security Council is doing to make Cayman safer. He said that in Cayman’s political system the opposition has a role in providing a healthy challenge and rigorous scrutiny of government on behalf of the people.

“I have no doubt that you will bring your customary robustness and attention to detail to this vitally important part of your new role,” McLaughlin wrote in letter to the new opposition leader.

“Please accept my personal best wishes and those of all of us on the government benches as we wish you well during your tenure as the honourable leader of the opposition,” he added.

