ACC arrests public official in mystery probe
(CNS): Anti-Corruption Commission investigators alongside officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service arrested a 31-year-old man from Prospect on Wednesday in what they stated was an ongoing investigation. The man, who is a public officer, has been detained for questioning. He was arrested on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government, and breach of trust by a public officer, all in breach of the Anti-Corruption Law. The ACC did not reveal which of the numerous inquiries it is currently conducting this arrest relates to.
The ACC remains tight-lipped about all of its investigations but is understood to be conducting several inquiries, including allegations of corruption at the Cayman Islands Football Association and issues at the NRA.
Category: Crime