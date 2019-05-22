ACC arrests public official in mystery probe

(CNS): Anti-Corruption Commission investigators alongside officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service arrested a 31-year-old man from Prospect on Wednesday in what they stated was an ongoing investigation. The man, who is a public officer, has been detained for questioning. He was arrested on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government, and breach of trust by a public officer, all in breach of the Anti-Corruption Law. The ACC did not reveal which of the numerous inquiries it is currently conducting this arrest relates to.

The ACC remains tight-lipped about all of its investigations but is understood to be conducting several inquiries, including allegations of corruption at the Cayman Islands Football Association and issues at the NRA.

Related

Category: Crime