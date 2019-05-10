Over 50 dogs found caged in Prospect home

(CNS): At least one small dog had to be euthanised and more may follow after the police, the departments of agriculture, environmental health and planning raided a house in Prospect on Monday. The officials found 53 dogs, all of which were small breeds, in crates and cages in a poorly ventilated room and an unsanitary situation. The collection of Shih Tzu, Yorkshire Terriers, Maltese, Dachshund and Pekingese, which were of pure and mixed breeds, were said to be in held in “unacceptable conditions” and have all been taken to the DoA, where they are being treated by vets.

Police said they obtained a warrant to enter the house based on information provided by the Department of Agriculture’s (DOA) Animal Welfare Unit. A 54-year-old woman, said to be the owner of the dogs, has been warned for intended prosecution.

The seized dogs were all generally in poor health, with matted hair and suffering from alopecia (hair loss), suggesting demodectic mange. Police said the animals all appeared to have external parasites, such as ticks and fleas, and most had significant to serious dental issues and various eye problems. The dogs were immediately assessed and triaged by a DoA veterinary officer, and the two most severe cases were sent urgently to a local veterinary clinic.

However, after they were assessed one of the dogs was found to be in such poor condition and its prognosis for recovery was so bad that a decision was taken to humanely euthanize the animal. Several more of the little dogs are also in a bad way but they continue to receive care from vets at the DoA.

“This seizure is the largest we have ever had of dogs taken from one residence,” said DoA Assistant Director Brian Crichlow. “The health of the animals and conditions in which they were kept are disturbing. They do not appear to have been given appropriate preventative health care, and as a result the prognosis of the some of the animals is poor, despite the continuous veterinary care they have been receiving since Monday.”

Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton pointed to the importance of government departments working together on these type of cases.

“This scale of this seizure illustrates just how necessary a multi-agency approach is to addressing the most serious animal control and welfare issues, and while many of these crimes are summary offences, they still pose threats to the overall health of a community,” he stated. “The DoA is an important partner and we will continue to work closely to address such animal welfare and cruelty cases and take necessary enforcement action.”

Officials said that some of the dogs will need to be adopted and once they have been treated information will be released to the public about how they can offer a new caring home for the animals.

Category: Crime, Police