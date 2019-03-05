Premier: Stability can’t be taken for granted

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said the Cayman Islands may be a stable and peaceful place when compared to many other countries around the world at present but we cannot take that stability for granted. He said government needed to “work tirelessly” to maintain the stability and be vigilant against instability, as he outlined Cayman’s ongoing success at the CEO conference last week. Speaking about how important development is to the economic success, he said Caymanians must be included in this ongoing development boom.

“We must not only appreciate the jewel that we have created here but we must jealously guard and protect it,” the premier said during his ‘state of the nation’ speech, where he said local people must benefit from the success.

McLaughlin said that with a growing economy and falling unemployment, Cayman had closed out the old year and started the new with continuing strong economic performance. He added that political stability has assisted in creating the strong economic performance that is sustaining confidence among businesses and investors.

Although McLaughlin’s speech was dominated by news that the government is in discussions with the Dart Group about the possibility of building a skyscraper somewhere in or around Camana Bay, he also spoke more generally about how his government sees development as the key to maintaining the peace, stability and economic growth that Cayman enjoys.

“Perhaps the most tangible and visible expression of confidence in the long-term prospects of our economy is the growth that is going on in our development and construction sector,” he said. The growth in development was also behind the more than CI$1 billion worth of goods imported here last year, the premier told the audience.

But he also pointed out that development must bring “real and tangible benefits to the Caymanian people”, and while there is a history here of supporting investment, it had “always been done on the basis that there is a meaningful return for our people. You don’t grow an economy for the sake of business – you do it to provide opportunities for your people,” the premier stated.

“If we are to maintain, and indeed improve, our place in the world far into the future, then we will need to be bold and to think big,” he said. “In my view, it only makes sense to think about bigger and bolder steps if we are confident in the foundations that are needed to support them. If the economic fundamentals are sound then risk is more manageable and the confidence will be there to fund the investments that will be required.”

The premier spoke about the government’s plans for the revitalisation of George Town, which has been talked about for a long time but has yet to see any significant manifestation other than the extensive investment government has made in roads. But during the address he urged people “to think creatively about how we might best use the space” in the capital.

McLaughlin said he favoured mixed-use development, but through the public consultation now being conducted, government was “willing to listen positively to the ideas people will bring forward”.

“The government has already removed many of the constraints that have prevented innovative planning approaches in George Town in the past. We would be willing to look further and remove other obstacles such as restrictions on building heights in order to see the kind of positive redevelopment we want in our Capital,” he said, as he signalled the Dart skyscraper idea.

But he said changes to the planning laws to promote more development would depend upon the benefits that any such development brings for Caymanians.

“If development is seen to be just about luxury hotels and accommodation for rich foreigners then our community will rightly reject it. If, on the other hand, it is not just seen to be but actually is about the delivery of improvements in infrastructure and in the economic and employment opportunities and the social conditions of Caymanians, then I believe this is a debate we should be willing to engage in,” he said.

Urging people to take part on the consultation process for PlanCayman, the premier said that he would welcome others coming forward with other proposals.

