Offshore gets rule book on economic substance

(CNS): The government has produced a new guide on what offshore entities in the Cayman Islands impacted by new legislation should do to satisfy an Economic Substance Test and enable them to continue doing business here. The rule book, published by the Tax Information Authority, was recently gazetted and is designed to help those affected to comply with the law that was passed in response to requirements from the OECD and to avoid European Union blacklisting. However, it is still not clear on exactly what will be adequate to meet this new test.

Certain companies and entities registered in the Cayman Islands and other offshore jurisdictions must now have core income generating activities in this jurisdiction.

The law broadly requires companies to be directed and managed in what is described in the law as an appropriate manner in relation to the relevant activity and have an adequate amount of operating expenditure incurred in the Cayman Islands, an adequate physical presence or full-time employees with appropriate qualifications based in Cayman.

And while relevant companies will have to show that they meet this criteria by 1 July, the question of what is adequate or appropriate when it comes to the issue of substance is still not defined. The guide suggested that what would be “adequate or appropriate” for the entities affected will depend on a number of variables, such as what the company does and the circumstances of the business itself.

The 47-page booklet does, however, point out that the penalty for not meeting the substance test, whatever it turns out to be, is a $10,000 fine for a first offence rising to $100,000 if the failure is repeated the following year.

Category: Business, Financial Services