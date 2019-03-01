Offshore gets rule book on economic substance
(CNS): The government has produced a new guide on what offshore entities in the Cayman Islands impacted by new legislation should do to satisfy an Economic Substance Test and enable them to continue doing business here. The rule book, published by the Tax Information Authority, was recently gazetted and is designed to help those affected to comply with the law that was passed in response to requirements from the OECD and to avoid European Union blacklisting. However, it is still not clear on exactly what will be adequate to meet this new test.
Certain companies and entities registered in the Cayman Islands and other offshore jurisdictions must now have core income generating activities in this jurisdiction.
The law broadly requires companies to be directed and managed in what is described in the law as an appropriate manner in relation to the relevant activity and have an adequate amount of operating expenditure incurred in the Cayman Islands, an adequate physical presence or full-time employees with appropriate qualifications based in Cayman.
And while relevant companies will have to show that they meet this criteria by 1 July, the question of what is adequate or appropriate when it comes to the issue of substance is still not defined. The guide suggested that what would be “adequate or appropriate” for the entities affected will depend on a number of variables, such as what the company does and the circumstances of the business itself.
The 47-page booklet does, however, point out that the penalty for not meeting the substance test, whatever it turns out to be, is a $10,000 fine for a first offence rising to $100,000 if the failure is repeated the following year.
If anyone wants to get an understanding of the bigger picture here, watch the documentary called The Panama Papers where journalists exposed the trail and web of money laundering that landed us in this spot.
I am assuming they will deregister the Cayman company and replace it with a BVI company. As from the comforts of the lawyers office in Cayman. Like nothing every happened.
And you think that is a simple process 11;35 , are you serious ?
Hey CNS: your link to the booklet doesn’t work
CNS: Sorry, my labelling may have been a bit confusing. The link goes to the Financial Services page. The booklet is called “Economic Substance for Geographically Mobile Activities, Guidance by Tax Information Authority, Feb 2019” and is near the top.
This is going to give Maples and all the others with thousands of offshore companies registered with them a HUGE headache – if indeed the law is to be enforced. No doubt it’ll be turned into a money spinner through.
Not really, all they have to do is de-register the companies from Cayman and continue them in one of their many international locations where these laws do not apply! The money stays in the family.
Or just move an executive here and hire a couple of staff. Singapore of the America’s straight ahead. Dart will need to build more than one tower, and given the alternative, that’s not such a bad thing.
yeah, if you want to move to Vanuatu and communicate via carrier pigeon – get real, every where reputable is moving this way
Not in the forecast for Delaware, where taxes are 0-6%.
The zeitgeist is guided by pop politics, not compliance reputation. Canada and USA are decades behind the rest of the world in almost every category, but they get a clean pass. Canada hasn’t done anything to improve on their past FATF failings since their last checkup 8 years ago! Corporate frauds galore!
You say corporate frauds galore. Please name me a few?
Alot of other jurisdictions are passing the same law…bermuda, bvi
Could one person be employed to say 10 companies receiving a prorated salary from each?
In some circumstances, yes.