Bean counters work on public cash oversight

(CNS): Parliamentarians and auditors from the UK and its overseas territories are meeting in Miami, Florida, this week at the Oversight of Public Finances Forum to continue the UK-led project to improve the critical issue of oversight of public finances. A Cayman delegation led by the chairman of the Cayman Islands Public Accounts Committee, Ezzard Miller, is at the event to explore progress in the territories to date and address some of the common challenges faced by PACs and audit agencies.

“The UKOTP Oversight of Public Finance Forum is a great initiative: thought provoking, insightful and stimulating,” Miller said about the project, which began in 2017. “Previous UKOTP conferences have all been excellently curated, the workshops instructive and the speakers illuminating. These seminars have helped me to make improvements in how the Cayman Islands Public Accounts Committee functions and report to the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly.”

Joining Miller at the forum is Auditor General Sue Winspear, Acting Director of Internal Audit Andy Bonner and Da’Vina Ramoutar, an assistant clerk at the Legislative Assembly.

