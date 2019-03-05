Divers find dead shark in ghost net

(CNS): The Department of the Environment is asking people to alert them to any ghost nets they see dumped in local waters after another dead shark was found by divers in Grand Cayman’s North Sound. The 4-foot long reef shark had become tangled in the discarded netting and was fished out by divers from Silver Thatch Divers just inside the Sandbar channel. “Fishing nets like this one are routinely dumped out at sea when they wear out,” the DoE said.

“If boaters see such floating nets, we advise trying to remove the nets from the water, but only if it can be done safely.”

If that is not possible people are urged to contact the DoE as soon as they can by calling 949-8469 or emailing doe@gov.ky

A ‘ghost net’ that entangled a four-foot long reef shark just inside the Sandbar channel of Grand Cayman’s North Sound… Posted by Cayman Islands Department of Environment on Saturday, 2 March 2019

