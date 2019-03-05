CULL takes bite out of lionfish population

(CNS Local Life): Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) organised another successful tournament aimed at reducing the numbers of this invasive species while raising awareness of the dangers the fish pose to Cayman’s marine ecosystem. Seven teams took part in the 28th cull this past weekend, with the theme specially for March: “In like a lionfish, out like a dinner dish”.

