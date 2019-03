(CNS): Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man from Cayman Brac with indecent assault on a juvenile, according to a brief release. The man was scheduled to appears in court Monday but no details of the allegations have yet been released. The RCIPS has not indicated the age or gender of victim or if there is a family connection or other relationship to the perpetrator, nor have any of the circumstances been made public at this time.

Category: Courts, Crime