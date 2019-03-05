Airport opens bids for runway project

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has begun the search for a contractor to upgrade the airfields at Owen Roberts International Airport, which will include extending the runway. As Cayman’s overnight tourism numbers go from strength to strength and public opinion shifts towards favouring the growth of the more lucrative stay-over side of the islands’ tourism product rather than the controversial cruise berthing, the runway is a key part of expanding direct access to Cayman from more gateways. According to the tender documents, the airport is hoping to have contracts signed by June.

The request for proposals was posted on the government’s central procurement website Monday, and is seeking bids from experienced contractors who can extend and strengthen the existing runways as well as expand the apron, upgrade the perimeter road, fill in the ponds and create a taxiway turnaround. The runway is expected to be lengthened by around 900 feet to 8,000 feet, which allow for larger aircraft from further afield to fly directly to Grand Cayman.

With the airport redevelopment project due to formally open during the royal visit later this month, the plans to lengthen the runway are expected to add another $20 million to the existing project, which is understood to have run to around $65 million.

But the costs are still seen by many as far more justifiable than the project to develop cruise berthing facilities in the George Town Harbour, which could cost close to $300 million.

Those who oppose the cruise project but are in favour of a runway expansion argue that increasing investment in cruise tourism risks undermining overnight tourism, which represents more than 80% of the tourism product spend. In addition, stay-over guests have a much lower impact on the environment and infrastructure, and the money spent by overnight visitors is more widely distributed throughout the business community.

The only negative environmental impact of expanding the runway is the loss of the tiny area of wetland at the end of the runway, which already poses a danger to aircraft because of the birds it attracts, compared to the complete destruction of acres of live coral as well as historically and culturally significant wrecks in the harbour for the cruise project.

