Opposition: UK report needs joint response

(CNS): The opposition leader has warned that the Cayman Islands needs to take a measured, serious and joint approach to the recently published report by the UK parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee about the British Overseas Territories (BOTs). Ezzard Miller said that Premier Alden McLaughlin’s recent response that he would lead the charge for independence if some of the recommendations were implemented appears to show that he is not taking it seriously. Miller said the report may not be UK government policy yet but that does not mean it will never be. He said the Legislative Assembly should debate it and come to an agreed position.

The report, which was published last week, includes a number of recommendations by British MPs after they spent several months reviewing the BOTs and their relationships with London.

Among the many recommendations in the report, the ones that have stirred up the most public debate in Cayman are the imposition of same-sex marriage and giving British and BOT citizens the right to vote and run for office.

The marriage-equality question is already in the hands of the courts, which will lead inevitably to some form of civil unions for same-sex couples in the near future, thereby preventing any outside imposition. However, the recommendation regarding democratic rights has fuelled concern that the UK might begin to push for this in the near future.

The premier’s initial response to the report was to state that if Britain tried to impose the rights of people not born in Cayman to run for office, it would be a trigger for independence. However, he has also dismissed the idea, saying that these are devolved areas of responsibility and that the report was not made by government but by backbench MPs.

In a statement on behalf of the opposition, Miller outlined how he thinks the report should be dealt with. He noted that the imposition of public beneficial ownership registers was not government policy but was nevertheless imposed on the British government by Parliament.

“Five of the eleven members comprising the Foreign Affairs Committee, including the chair, are members of the Conservative Party now in power,” he pointed out. While the report originated with a committee of the House of Commons rather than the executive arm of the UK Government and might not pose an immediate threat, the proposals could ultimately find their way into law, he said.

The amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill was opposed by the UK government’s executive, but given Prime Minister Theresa May’s shaky hold on her government, which has even deteriorated since then, it nevertheless passed into law, with the government powerless to stop it.

In light of this, Miller said, the potential that something could find its way from London to Cayman that the people here oppose could not be ignored.

He said the Cayman Islands had to have a deliberative response, as it is obviously not ready for independence yet. Any perception of a trigger for it should be taken very seriously and every effort should be made to deter any internal or external “untimely precipitating actions”.

The opposition leader called for active consideration of the report and “to channel the passion” about it into a Legislative Assembly debate with the aim of formulating a joint position to present to the UK.

He said he joined the premier in his concerns about the two main issues as well as others in the report, but “where our views diverge is with respect to the notion that we should sit tight and hope that the recommendations go nowhere”, while holding independence as a “sword of Damocles” if the proposals are forced on Cayman.

“We do not want external actions to push us towards a state for which we are not ready. We must take advantage of all available diplomatic options to press home our views with the hope that we can resolve issues without any harmful impacts for the islands and our people,” he said.

“We must begin from now to prepare for greater internal management of our own affairs by improving our standards of governance and by investing in our people and our institutions that would foster strengthening of our governance capacity.”

Miller added that greater attention should be made to safeguarding and expanding the economy, assessing global trends such as Brexit and threats to our financial industry before any consideration for constitutional progression.

“We must begin to set benchmarks in governance as a part of a naturally evolving process of constitutional development,” he said. “I do hope that one day we will arrive at a constitutional status that would allow us a significant level of true self-governance… But right at this juncture, we should not be making rash statements about independence, however passionately we may feel.”

