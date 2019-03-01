Rivers says Barkers proposal ‘not acceptable’

(CNS): The representative for West Bay South, Tara Rivers, has said that an application by Handel Whittaker for a coastal works licence in relation to a controversial proposed development in the Barkers area is “not acceptable”. In contrast to comments made on Monday by her Cabinet colleague, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, who predicted a successful outcome for the project, Minister Rivers said government had recommended that the parties involved meet with the Department of Environment to discuss concerns about the project.

Whittaker, the owner of Calico Jack’s on Seven Mile Beach, has made an application to remove 180,000 sq.ft of turtle grass from an area of unspoiled beach in Barkers to build a dock where he wants to relocate the bar and create a day-resort catering to cruise visitors.

The land in Barkers where Whittaker plans to move the bar is owned by the Dart Group, which also owns the land where the bar is currently located. However, Dart is evicting him next year.

Dart has confirmed on numerous occasions that it fully supports the project proposal. Representatives have also begun hinting in public forums that they want to see more development in Barkers, where the developer now has considerable land holdings.

Although the proposal has stirred a considerable backlash in the West Bay community, Rivers had made no public comment on the issue until now, despite the impact this will have on her constituents.

However, in a Facebook posting on Wednesday, the minister finally addressed the issue. Writing to her constituents she said she wanted to share “the facts about the status of the application made by H. Whittaker for a Coastal Works Licence at Barkers”.

“Contrary to claims made by reckless reporting, which have been compounded by spurious statements made recently on the radio airwaves, the Cabinet has not considered nor approved the application,” Rivers said.

She did not indicate what reckless reporting she was referring to, nor did she say if the “spurious statements” on the radio referred to Kirkconnell’s comments on Radio Cayman on Monday or those raised in the discussions on Rooster’s Crosstalk on Tuesday.

But Rivers went on to say that when the proposal was presented to caucus alongside a presentation from the Department of Environment (DoE) on its findings, the government had recommended that the landowner, which is Dart, and the applicant, Whittaker, should meet with the DoE “to discuss the concerns and considerations as the proposal was not acceptable”.

Rivers added that, as the representative of WBS, she would “continue to serve you with passion, integrity and commitment to do what is best for you — my constituents — and the country as a whole”.

Whittaker, who is going to be turfed out of his current prime location next year from the site he has leased for more than 15 years, claims that he approached his landlord, and not the other way round, to relocate the bar to land that Dart owns in Barkers.

But speaking at a public meeting in the district at the end of last year, Whittaker said he wanted to recreate as similar an experience as possible to that of Seven Mile Beach for his new site.

He said the application to remove more than four acres of seagrass and build a dock was critical to the project. Whittaker told the people of West Bay that if he could not secure this application to take out the seagrass, the project would not happen and implied he would then be out of business.

However, in its review of the application, which was released this week, the DoE highlighted a catalog of issues and recommended that the government reject the project. But before the report was released and ahead of the meeting with the DoE, Dart and Whittaker held later that day, the tourism minister, during an appearance on Radio Cayman, suggested that a way was already being paved for a successful outcome for the project.

Kirkconnell indicated that the matter was a good example of the strength of the DoE and people who want to “do development in the right way”. The minister said Whittaker was looking at options that would “allow him to be successful and allow a balance for the environment”, and that he had spent time “moving the project forward” recently.

The DoE has since confirmed that no alternative proposals have been discussed and at the meeting DoE technical experts reiterated the findings of their report. Nevertheless, the DoE has stated that if the parties present an alternative to the current proposal, they are happy to give feedback.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature