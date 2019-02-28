Local lobster off menu as season closes

(CNS): After three months of indulging in tasty local lobster, the dish will be off the menu tomorrow as the season comes to an end today. From midnight Thursday, no one may take, purchase, receive or possess lobster from Cayman waters until the season opens at the end of November. The closed seasons for various protected species, including lobster, have been implemented to allow many threatened marine species a chance to repopulate in the wild.

“We’ve already warned for prosecution a number of individuals for exceeding take or possession limits during this open lobster season,” said Department of Environment (DoE) Chief Conservation Officer Mark Orr. “Those caught illegally taking lobster or other protected species during a closed season will face may be fined or imprisoned.”

The National Conservation Law sets a general penalty upon conviction of up to four years imprisonment and/or up to $500,000 in fines for the illegal removal of marine protected species from the environment.

Residents and visitors are also reminded that the closed season for Nassau grouper continues during their spawning season through 30 April and that the penalties for illegal take or possession are the same for that species.

Dwayne Seymour, the minister with responsibility for the environment, said the rules are in place to ensure the sustainability of Cayman Islands marine species for more generations. “This is also in line with our Unity Government’s broad outcome of ensuring Caymanians benefit from a healthy environment.”

However, the minister has not made any move since taking office to address the much-needed enhancement of Cayman’s marine parks and has been vocal in parliament in his support for allowing local people to fish where they want and for the use of fishing gear that threatens the marine habitat, such as spear-guns.

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature