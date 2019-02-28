Local lobster off menu as season closes
(CNS): After three months of indulging in tasty local lobster, the dish will be off the menu tomorrow as the season comes to an end today. From midnight Thursday, no one may take, purchase, receive or possess lobster from Cayman waters until the season opens at the end of November. The closed seasons for various protected species, including lobster, have been implemented to allow many threatened marine species a chance to repopulate in the wild.
“We’ve already warned for prosecution a number of individuals for exceeding take or possession limits during this open lobster season,” said Department of Environment (DoE) Chief Conservation Officer Mark Orr. “Those caught illegally taking lobster or other protected species during a closed season will face may be fined or imprisoned.”
The National Conservation Law sets a general penalty upon conviction of up to four years imprisonment and/or up to $500,000 in fines for the illegal removal of marine protected species from the environment.
Residents and visitors are also reminded that the closed season for Nassau grouper continues during their spawning season through 30 April and that the penalties for illegal take or possession are the same for that species.
Dwayne Seymour, the minister with responsibility for the environment, said the rules are in place to ensure the sustainability of Cayman Islands marine species for more generations. “This is also in line with our Unity Government’s broad outcome of ensuring Caymanians benefit from a healthy environment.”
However, the minister has not made any move since taking office to address the much-needed enhancement of Cayman’s marine parks and has been vocal in parliament in his support for allowing local people to fish where they want and for the use of fishing gear that threatens the marine habitat, such as spear-guns.
$500,000 fine for someone who cant even afford a $5.00 beer they will just poach to cover the charges, you need to go East and lock them up for 10 years
How about the authorities protect citizens from the dogs as well as the Lobster are protected. Oh yes Caymanians’ don’t need to follow any rules or laws.
“However, the minister has not made any move since taking office to address the much-needed enhancement of Cayman’s marine parks and has been vocal in parliament in his support for allowing local people to fish where they want and for the use of fishing gear that threatens the marine habitat, such as spear-guns.”
Wow, now there is a appointment that will help the environment for generations to come. What a f’n muppet.
They are getting harder and harder to find every season. So much so, that I hardly harvest them anymore as not to contribute to the pressure on them.
DOE needs to:
1. Increase enforcement
2. Reconsider regulations on taking lobster. Maybe make the catch limit smaller or season shorter. Maybe even close the season all together for a few years.
It’s still on my menu! Fish on my fellow Caymanians!
Will be none left with that attitude
You that probably support the removal of the turtle grass from Barkers also because you are just a selfish A-hole who cares nothing about the local natural resources.
Always someone who thinks poaching jokes are funny. So basic.
hopefully you will be the first one that does get 4 years in prison and a $500,000 fine !!
Never been caught. The demand is too great to stop for no closed season.
My understanding was that most of the lobster served up here is imported – is that still correct?
It is, and woefully undersized. Cayman maybe protecting its own stocks but we are contributing to the slaughter and eventual demise of less well informed national fisheries. This disgusting trade is not sustainable.
Who ever supplies these wholesale juvenile lobster tails, (some barely 4inches) should be ashamed of participating in this environmental crime.
That explains why I got 3 tails to make up 2 lbs. at Casanova the other day.
Even in Honduras, where many of these juvenile tails are labelled as originating, their marine codes require a min tail length of 6 inches. Our stores are either falsifying their labelling of origin, or buying illicit catches from anywhere with little regard. DoE should be doing freezer checks at the supermarkets as part of their rounds (if they do rounds).
Honduras/Bahamas and other places with more reef than people.