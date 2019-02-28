Charges in murder case challenged by lawyer

(CNS): Charges against a young West Bay man for murder have been called into question by his defence attorney, who applied for a dismissal hearing after telling the court that the crown had presented “no evidence” to indicate his client was the killer. “I don’t know why we are here,” Crister Brady said when he appeared in Grand Court on Friday with his client, William Ebanks (21), who has been charged with shooting Darrington Ebanks (29) dead on Christmas Day. But Brady said there was no forensics and no witness statements connecting his client to the killing.

Ebanks has been in custody since his arrest on 25 December 2018 following the fatal shooting early that morning in the Boatswain Bay area of West Bay, near King Road and Florence Lane. According to reports from the day of the incident, Darrington and Ebanks had engaged in an altercation hours before the fatal shooting.

Police charged Ebanks on New Year’s Eve, but Brady said he did not receive the crown’s disclosure bundle until last week and maintained that there was nothing “that points to Mr Ebanks” as the killer. “Nothing on the file provides a basis for the indictment,” he said, and “as nothing else is forthcoming”, he asked the judge for a dismissal hearing.

Ebanks was remanded in custody after the case was adjourned until the dismissal argument next month.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime