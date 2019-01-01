Speaker calls for Cayman skyscraper

(CNS): The speaker of the Legislative Assembly has said he wants the Government of National Unity to allow at least one building of 50 storeys for tourism, residential and commercial businesses “to make a mark” and encourage “the wealthiest among the wealthy” to live here and set the Cayman Islands apart in the region. In his New Year’s message, McKeeva Bush, the CDP MLA for West Bay West, told the people that the country should be providing for “the wealthiest who want something different”, which will bring a new economy, protecting Cayman from the threats from powerful countries.

In an address that covered many topics, he pointed to successes and improvements and his continued support for the Unity government, but also raised concerns about the society being divided. Bush said there was an “increasing tendency” of influential people to conduct “themselves with arrogance rather than humility”.

“I think that far too many of the people themselves are divided, more than ever it seems, and one challenge above all else that faces us right now is how to recapture a sense of unity and harness the forces that strengthen us rather than those that divide us,” he said.

The speaker nevertheless said that statistics indicate that the country is making progress, with economic growth and low unemployment. “No one can reasonably argue or deny that the feeling of optimism and hope in our society is on the up and up,” he claimed, saying this was down to hard work by government.

Bush said that as speaker, he did not attend any party meetings or caucus and had chosen to stay away from the day-to-day politics, as he justified joining the coalition government after the 2017 election — because “voters wanted a change from the usual political fighting” — and defended the government’s record.

“I know the coalition is working for the benefit of our people – the day I feel otherwise, I will say so,” he said. “The economy is booming, so our people are benefiting.”

Acknowledging the challenges facing the offshore sector, he said the premier and financial services minister were working hard to deal with that issue.

He also noted what he believes is a need to allow 50-storey buildings, “even if only for one building”, and the need to address the traffic from the Eastern Districts, saying that “government will have to put the East-West corridor on the front burner” in the New Year.

Category: Politics