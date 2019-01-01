Premier pushes port project in NY message

(CNS): In his 2019 New Year’s message Premier Alden McLaughlin said the cruise berthing facility and expanded cargo project in George Town remains an important element in the Cayman Islands’ economic future, still citing figures that have been called into question during the course of 2018. Despite the continued opposition to the project as well as the damage to George Town’s existing cargo dock from a recent storm, which raised new concerns about the threats the piers could pose, McLaughlin said that his government would be moving forward on delivering the project in 2019.

Undeterred by the divisions the project is causing and the campaign for a people-initiated referendum on the issue, McLaughlin used the external pressures on offshore finance and future economic uncertainties to justify the costly project.

“At a time when significant economic threats are looming, we cannot and must not turn our backs on $245 million of net economic benefit, hundreds of construction jobs, and then decades of increasing employment and business opportunities for Caymanians that the cruise berths will bring,” he said, even though the figure of $245 million remains in question and government has failed to detail those new jobs and benefits.

“Neither can we turn our backs on the opportunity to modernise and enlarge our now out-dated cargo port. It is essential that we deliver this critically important project and continue moving Cayman forward, preparing us for the future,” the premier added.

However, the Nor’wester that brought relatively high seas over the Christmas weekend which damaged the existing dock at the cargo port has raised further concerns about the dredging of George Town harbour. Opponents of the project are questioning what would happen if there was a spate of similar weather, or worse, once the project has been completed.

Representatives for the Cruise Port Referendum campaign have pointed out that without the reefs in the harbour, the waves on 21 and 22 December would have been much more destructive.

“What would the damage and maintenance to George Town and the proposed dock be had we experienced more extreme conditions and even a hurricane?” campaigners asked in the wake of the Christmas storm, noting that with rising sea level, the cruise port would pose an even greater threat to the capital.

Throughout his New Year address, the premier also reviewed what he said were the achievements of his administration over the past five and a half years and set out other plans for the New Year.

McLaughlin pointed to the creation of a new Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation, and Maritime Affairs and the opening of a Cayman office in Hong Kong. He said the development of the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) to oversee the labour market, work permit and residency regimes would ensure that all Caymanians had a fair opportunity for gainful employment in the growing economy.

The premier said the new Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the Customs and Border Control Agency would make Cayman more secure. While noting challenges such as Brexit, the pressure on the offshore sector and the constitutional talks with the UK, the premier was nevertheless confident that Cayman was on track for further growth.

He also pointed to the celebrations next year to mark the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s first Constitution in 1959. “We have certainly come far over the past 60 years,” he said. “From humble beginnings we have created a modern and diverse Cayman Islands that is the envy of the region.”

Category: Politics