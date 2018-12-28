Woman charged after attacking man with machete

(CNS): A 57-year-old West Bay woman was due to appear in court Friday, having been charged with GBH and wounding with intent following a machete attack on a man she knew at a home in Meadow Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning. Police said that at around 2:15am they and medics were called to the residence, where they found the wounded man, who had serious but non-life-threatening-injuries to his hand and face. By the time the emergency services arrived, the woman had fled the location.

However, after several hours of searching police found the woman, who was arrested and taken into custody. The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and then released.

