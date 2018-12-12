West Bay begs bar owner not to dredge Barkers
(CNS): Emotions ran high at a public meeting in West Bay on Tuesday, when district residents met with the owner of Calico Jack’s beach bar and begged him to pull his application to dredge an area in Barkers that would remove more than four acres of turtle grass. Many of the people who attended told Handel Whittaker that they didn’t necessarily object to his bar being in Barkers but the environmental damage regarding the grass caused real concern. But the bar owner, who is being turfed out of his current spot on Seven Mile Beach by his landlord, Dart, said the removal of the grass was essential to the project.
At the second district meeting about the issue, which has seen West Bay unite in their objection to the project, dozens of local people came out to hear what Whittaker had to say and express their concerns.
However, once again there was a notable absence of the district’s political leaders, who, with the exception of Bernie Bush, have made almost no public comment about this project.
Nevertheless, it was Whittaker that the residents had come to hear. As he addressed the audience, he stressed that the goal was to recreate the experience of Seven Mile Beach at the location in Barkers and the dredging of the turtle grass was therefore necessary.
Without the removal of the sea grass, “it won’t be feasible”, he said. “We are in the tourism business and this is a tourism facility… When people come here on ships they want to swim in crystal clear water,” Whittaker told the meeting, as a he spoke about creating a Rum Point-type resort location.
Even after residents pointed out the obvious, that Barkers was not Seven Mile Beach and was a unique beach habitat that they wanted to preserve in that natural state, he refused to reconsider withdrawing the coastal works application to remove the sea grass. He said it was now down to the Department of Environment and government whether or not the project went ahead.
The audience, however, disagreed.
“Caymanian to Caymanian, I am begging you not to do it,” Alice Mae Coe, a long-time district activist over beach access rights, urged Whittaker, as she warned about the piecemeal encroachment over the years of development all over Cayman. She said Barkers would be no different once it started.
Coe pointed out that the DoE is not the decision maker in this and all the department can do is offer advice to Cabinet. But she asked rhetorically if anyone could think of a time when, despite the DoE urging against coastal development, Cabinet had ever listened.
While emotions ran high, tempers were calm, with audience members seeming to sympathise with Whittaker’s predicament over losing his current location. They directed their anger towards the Dart corporation and insisted that the bar owner was being manipulated by the developer.
Many West Bayers have real concerns that this is the first effort by the islands’ most powerful investor to set the precedent and begin developing the significant amount of land that the group owns in the Barkers area. Former political candidates and local business owners, Mervin Smith and Paul Rivers, as well as many other members of the West Bay community all warned Whittaker that he was a tool in the developer’s long-term broader plans, which began with his removal from Seven Mile Beach.
Rivers said he believed Dart was using Caymanians to “do its dirty work”. He said Whittaker was doing business with “very shady people”. Accusing the developer of stealing the Caymanian identity, he added, “You just don’t realise what they are doing to you.”
Whittaker repeatedly denied that he was being manipulated or used by Dart, insisting that this was a business proposition. He said that with the pending expiration of his lease, he had approached Dart — not the other way around — about going to Barkers. It was then, he said, that the Dart representatives became enthusiastic about the idea.
Although the role of the developer in this project was never far from the surface, the environmental damage that the project poses was at the forefront of the concerns. Laura Egglishaw, who is organising the grassroots campaign to prevent the dredging of the turtle grass, was keen to emphasise that the reason for the meeting and the overall objections at the heart of the campaign is the threat to the marine environment posed by that removal.
It was also the main issue for several young West Bayers who attended the meeting and spoke eloquently about the habitat threats and their concerns about the implications, especially as the project was designed to cater to cruise tourists, who spend only a fraction of the money spent by overnight guests that visit Cayman.
Although Whittaker insisted that he was not seeking to destroy the environment at Barkers and that the development would be done in such a way as to barely impact it, he seemed entirely unaware of the extent of the threat to the wider marine habitat by the proposed dredging of 180,000 sq.ft of sea grass.
Audience members pointed to the area as a marine nursery for reef fish, as well as conch and lobster, its importance in preserving the sand on the beach, the protection it offers from storm surge and other major environmental, as well as aesthetic and cultural, concerns. Throughout the meeting the audience demonstrated the growing awareness now in Cayman of the need to take much greater action to protect the environment, as their politicians let them down in this regard.
They were worried not just about what would be removed but what the development would bring. The amount of sunscreen going into the marine habitat from as many as 500 people per day at the site and an influx of single-use plastics were just some of them. Garbage in general was raised by one of the youngest audience members, a member of the Girls Brigade, who clearly articulated the problem of garbage going into the ocean and ruining the beach.
Despite Whittaker’s protestations about preventing garbage, the young girl spoke from experience when she pointed out how much garbage she and her friends in the Girls Brigade regularly collect from tourist beach spots during weekend clean-ups.
While Whittaker answered many questions from the concerned audience, he ultimately failed to convince West Bayers to support his endeavours and was unable to alleviate any of their concerns.
He admitted that he could not say for sure how his guests would be coming to the location and said he had nothing in writing to guarantee that visitors from the cruise ships would come to the new site so far from the central Seven Mile Beach tourist district, which would in itself pose new challenges for him.
Whittaker was also unable to say why Dart had not offered him a more appropriate new location somewhere else along Seven Mile Beach, where the group now has considerable land holdings, such as the old Victoria House site.
See the documents on the proposed Barkers development in the CNS Library
Sea grass is also attacht to bed rocks on the sea floor. The sea grass is too ungly for these developers let’s remove it. Tomorrow we will remove the rocks too.
We forget this developer was kicked out of from other places for trying to do the same thing. .
The Barkers access road is in a terrible a state, so it would have to be repaired then blacktopped. Thus it would go on, more intrusion, more traffic and further degradation of a once pristine natural gem.
I’m surprised that since the destruction of the Seagrass will directly affect the reef in the long term, the dive industry is not up in arms about it. What is the point of a Marine Park or a Replenishment Zone, if as soon as it becomes inconvenient, anyone can have the restrictions removed?
Those wise Caymanians who thirty years ago foresaw the pressures of today and pushed through the marine protections against great opposition, would be saddened and dismayed that anyone now would even consider sweeping them away. Those who are pushing for it make me deeply saddened and ashamed, not least because of the disrespect being shown to the true statesmen of Cayman’s past, who sometimes make us look so little by comparison.
Why didn’t people who owned the beach sell it? So, really, they were not any different than all the other investors including Dart. Why are people complaining about opening up a small section of beach grass? Tourists will not be the only people to enjoy the beach, locals and residents will too. To achieve more protection for the environment really means to go back in time. Everybody needs to leave, pure any takers? It would be nice to sit in a beach chair drinking a beer or a mudslide. Does everybody own a boat to go to Rum point every Sunday? Why do our own Caymanians continuously try to stop our people? We all know DOE made a claim we have to protect everything on the sea and the land. But is it realistic?
Look at all the dredging that happened in the sound. Are we not seeing more turtles laying eggs on the beaches around the whole island? What about starfish point? Is that a new tourist attraction? Come on now look at the beach, how many turtles laid eggs on the beach? If they did people would have taken them home and cooked them. Right? We all know that would happen.
If Dart gets this through it’ll be both Starfish Point, Barefoot Beach and Spotters.
This must not be allowed.
Funny you should mention Victoria House. Remember when Dart offered that to Government? Those were the days.
I will say one thing for Dart, he is not a convicted money launderer.
Handel can say whatever he wants, all he wants…nobody’s gonna believe it’s not Dart, and none of us believe that this is the beginning and end of all and any development in Barker’s should this go thru.
Dart has so much land in Camana Bay, they could create a fabulous beach and bar experience right there…..or on the Hyatt property…or on the Calico Jacks property (!!)…or on the Royal Palms property….or on the Tiki Beach property….or next to Dart’s own house….or…or…or
but no…instead, we must build on more untouched lands and scrape away the natural environment to do so…because we have nowhere for the cruise passengers and tourists to party….because, where they do party, is all being closed down…by….uh….Dart
seriously…WTF?
Now that government have decided to finally update the Development Plan, the dredging of Barkers should be addressed in that plan rather than part of any piecemeal approach.
Here is what I would suggest:
1. Dredge the area from road to reef at the entrance of North Side (Handel’s home) all the way to Cayman Kai Public Beach. Make it deep like SMB with no rocks, and since there are already tourist on the north coast we would know immediately if it is working. The price of aggregate should come down with this new supply on the market.
2. Dredge the area around Wyndham Resort and Morrits Tortuga. They already have lots of tourist there that would like their beach to be like SMB also.
3. Move on down and rip out Frank Sound and Breakers shallow water and turtle grass. I’m sure they wouldn’t want to be left out.
4. By now the owners with large houses in Spotts and Old Prospect Point would be positively drooling at the thought of a mini SMB in their backyard.
Is the picture becoming clearer now??????????????
So here is where now the protesters get to put their money where their mouths and hearts are. Let’s see how many are going to stand in the way of the bulldozers and the dredgers.
What is really depressing about the Caymanian Islands Governments past and present, is that with the exception of Wayne Panton, nobody in positions of political power has given a damn about Caymanian environment and environmental issues. All the representatives from West Bay are guilty for their lack of serious concern for their environment.
At what point do Caymanians wake up and realize they are selling out their future’s and quality of life here?
Calico Jacks, since inception as a simple beach hut (ie. pre-DART) , quietly and ceaselessly expanded a meter here, a yard there, suddenly overnight there’d be a new roofline thrust out, a more spacious deck…the railing and staircase would be moved out another yard…all with matching paint scheme…etc. We used to nervously joke about how it seemed to have a life of its own, constructing itself overnight, slowly growing on the low down from a beach hut into a total beach complex. The bar top is at least double the original bar length. Were there planning applications filed for these expansions? I Google and can’t find any.
Once ok is given for this project, Barkers will be history due to further development. Sad that apart from Bernie no other elected members chose not to attend. Speaks volume. Very desapointing to say the least.
Does he realize the water is already crystal clear and that the sea grass has absolutely nothing to do with the visibility afforded?
You going to sell them 3 mason jars at USD $20 so they can collect the different colored water as well Handel?
If that sea grass is removed, the beach will go with it. What the F is so difficult for people to understand about this concept.
Nobody talkin about how maybe Dart should buy the old Spanish Bay reef for Mr. Handel – that already be dredged and has places for boats to tie up if that really be what he want. It would eliminate the dredging problem and the eyesore problem at the same time. Putting something smack in the middle of that set of plots wouldn’t disturb the neighbours either.
Dart is creating the south Florida experience on Seven Mile Beach.. Now he wants to recreate the Seven Mile Beach experience at Barkers. Oh the irony.
Then we will create the Barkers experience in East End, the East End experience in North Side, the North Side experience in the Brac, the Brac experience in Little Cayman, and the Little Cayman experience at a special ‘secluded’ beach on Grand Cayman, called “Little Grand Camana”, completing the cycle. Then we will all expire instantly and iguanas will rule the land.
let an independent EIA decide,,,,
everything else is just hot air and conjecture…
You really don’t understand the reasoning behind an EIA.
First and foremost, you have to decide if a project is appropriate. If the answer is “yes” but it is in an environmentally sensitive area then you do an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The results of the EIA could possibly raise alarms which could negate all of the other reasons that made it seem like a good project.
Anyone who thinks removing four acres of turtle grass is a good idea to begin with needs to be assessed for something else.
Had that young girl actually been to a beach cleanup, she would have have noted that the vast majority of the trash washes up from foreign shores and passing ships. Little, if anything, to do with local businesses.
1.16pm So building rubble , old cars, trashed furniture and unwanted old household ítems all wash up on the beach? – get real!.
Really? The trash along the roads then is also from the ships & foreign places?!?!
But no one said a word when the illegal dumping was going on at Barkers?
A lot was and is said about that. you just weren’t listening.
All this whining about a little progress.
This comment must be from a Dart employee.
Get a handle mr handel
“Whittaker was also unable to say why Dart had not offered him a more appropriate new location somewhere else along Seven Mile Beach, where the group now has considerable land holdings, such as the old Victoria House site.”
Because Dart wants a guinea pig Whittaker you f’n muppet. He knows that if you allow this and it’ll be easier to expand it if needed and he can say it was a Caymanian that started it. Think about it, give the local a piece of land with turtle grass and if Whittaker can get it cleared he can then go in after and do what he wants but if Whittaker can’t it’s no big loss to him until the next attempt. Think of the land Dart owns that would be a great place for Calico Jacks and look where he sent you. You may have went to him first but ever thought that perhaps he made it so you would?
And besides , why does Dart, sorry I mean Whittaker , want to remove so much turtle grass for such a small bar frontage ?
To Have lots of space to rent beach chairs, i mean recreate the SMB experience.
I thought 4 acres sounded like a lot until I worked out visually just how big an area that is. Good god why is “he” asking for 4 acres. That is a ridiculously large area. I sort of work it out that he wants to clear an area of turtle grass that is the equivalent the the same amount of area of the stretch of beach from the northern end of Calico Jacks to the southern edge of the public beach in length and about 30 maybe 40 meters deep (or about 1374 feet of beach front going out 130ft in the sea). He is literally trying to recreate an area larger than the swimming area of public beach in barkers. That’s how big an area. Now make that area shallower and stretch the ends out and you would have enough space to develop. Well played Mr. Dart, well played.
Because they want to satisfy the tourists soft little white feet; apparently grass is not soft enough and they prefer squab (parrot fish) sh*t to walk on.
Let’s face it – Dart doesn’t want cruise ship passengers on or near his Seven Mile Beach properties. Handel would have better off if he had approached Government to lease him a piece their seven mile beach property right next to where Calico’s is now. i didn’t make the meeting but glad to know West Bayers continue to stand against this.
Exactly!, persons like Dart sets his wheels in motion remotely, and watch his soldier crabs line up to keep them turning and turning. Once it is built and making dollars he will take it off Handel’s hands and he will start over some other place. Handel with all his experience should consider making Northside great again by investing up there. He must have beach land or access to beach land in his birthplace.
“Rivers said he believed Dart was using Caymanians to “do its dirty work”. He said Whittaker was doing business with “very shady people”. Accusing the developer of stealing the Caymanian identity, he added, “You just don’t realise what they are doing to you.””
Has anyone.. ANYONE… googled Dart? This shouldn’t come as a surprise. We allowed CIG to let a wolf into the sheep pen, don’t be confused when the flock starts to go missing. How is he still here?
If either yourself or Paul could both read and comprehend, you would have seen the part where Handel quite clearly stated that this was his idea.
If someone put all the right indicators around you and subtlety guided you so that the obvious path is the right one and you could read and comprehend that, then you would come to your conclusion on your own decision and accord that that the path someone you didn’t realize laid out before you is the one you decided was best for you.
@ 1:06….. I don’t know if you are gullible or just another Darter, but just because someone “stated” something doesn’t make it true. Someone earlier asked if anyone had googled Dart…… I have….. and all Caymanians should!
Listen you dingdong. You must be a kid and single. You have a lot of learning (and comprehending) to do.
The best manipulators are the ones that make you think it was YOUR idea all along. Hello???!?!?!!!!?!?
LMAO!!!
Oh, yeh as if we believe that crap!!!!!!!
Arguing that the removal is necessary in order to recreate the experience of Seven Mile Beach in Barkers implies that it’s even necessary to attempt to recreate the experience of Seven Mile Beach in Barkers in the first place. But that’s ridiculous when we already have Seven Mile Beach! Then Rum Point is brought up as another example to emulate, but we already have Rum Point as well!
The justification for this project might be the most blatantly self-serving and selfish reasoning I’ve seen in quite some time.
At least those in favour of the port have the decency to claim it will benefit the Cayman people and not just themselves!
Cool story, except you missed the part where they’ve already been notified that no dredging is proposed.
I didn’t realize that Dart/Handel Whittaker owned the marine park. Why are we begging them not to do something the Cabinet should be commanded by voters not to approve? We are always barking at the wrong tree.
Pathetic political posturing from a handful of failed candidates. Let the laws of the land, as created by those actually elected determine the outcome of this application, as Handel has correctly stated.
Your post is repulsive.
How many “successful candidates” are now failed politicians who are actually STILL IN OFFICE?! No one is a “failed candidate” – these individuals put country above self to offer to represent their people and CONTINUE to demonstrate their desire to represent their country and people DESPITE not being voted in.
Whereas, as we witnessed last night (save Bernie Bush being there) none of the other “successful candidates” who actually won a seat to represent their district, people and country could be bothered to show up and listen to the anguish of those in objection.
What I saw was a group of persons who love Cayman and her people and want to protect her from the greedy and ruthless behaviour of many who would rape and pillage to get their way. It matters not that those individuals once tried to win a seat to more actively fight for Cayman and its people. They did not quit…they are still fighting, even after being shunned as an elected representative. That speaks entirely to their heart and character you idiot!
On the other hand, you have a full house of elected members who are remaining mum or encouraging an ‘anything goes’ attitude – even saying in private that they don’t care, they won’t be on this earth when the damaging effects of decisions such as this are realised…YES, those words came from a very elected official.
THERE ARE YOUR “FAILED CANDIDATES” – they have failed the people. Not those men and women who choose to speak up for the people with nothing to gain.
Your ignorance is revolting.
Still not getting your precious road back.
Voters like you are repulsive. If you think Bernie Bush gives two shits about anything other than finding a way to get re-elected then you are more stupid than I first thought. The others hypocrisy shines through brighter than a unicorn fart.
BRAVO!!!
Would have been better for west bay and Cayman overall if Paul and Mervin had been elected. At least they have a heart for their homeland that far outweighs the value of the dollar. They are the real deal.