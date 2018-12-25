WB man shot dead early Christmas Day

(CNS): Police have opened a murder instigation after a West Bay man was found dead following reports of gunshots being fired in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. The RCIPS has confirmed that Darrington Ebanks (29) was found unresponsive at around 1:30am on Tuesday 25 December in the area of King Road and Florence Lane in the Boatswains Bay area of the district. A press release said the emergency services went to the location as a result of the 911 report about a gun being fired and found Ebanks unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As the police extended condolences to Ebanks’ family and members of the public who were affected by this loss, they appealed for any information about the killing, which is the fourth murder in Cayman in 2018.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Incident Room at 649-3008 or email rcipsmir@rcips.ky.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

