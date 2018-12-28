Visitor killed kite-surfing in East End

(CNS): Thomas Downer (63), who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States, was killed in East End yesterday in a kite-surfing accident in which he was swept to shore and into a beachfront building by the wind. At around 1:00pm on Thursday, the 911 Communication Centre dispatched police and other emergency personnel to a location off Austin Connolly Drive, where they discovered that the visitor had hit the building and sustained critical injuries to his body.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said Downer’s family had been notified, as they extended condolences to his friends and family.

