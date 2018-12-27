Victim injured fighting off street robber

(CNS): A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning having sustained several injuries, including a fractured ankle and abrasions to his hands and knees, while fighting off and disarming a man who was trying to rob him. Police said they received a report at around 3:40am on 27 December of the attempted robbery, which happened on North Church Street near the junction of Mary Street in downtown George Town. The victim fought off his assailant, who had a machete, managing to take the weapon from him before the mugger fled from the scene empty handed.

The robber was described as a tall, older man, of light brown complexion with curly hair, and of slim build. He initially begged the victim for money but when he refused, the suspect demanded he hand over his wallet and brandished the machete. At that point, the struggle took place between the men.

The victim has since been released from hospital. The police searched the surrounding and connected areas for the suspect at the time but no one fitting the description was found. They are now seeking the assistance of the public in locating the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based Crime Stoppers call centre at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online here.

