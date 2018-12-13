US could end up on EU blacklist, say officials

(CNS): As the European Union updates its blacklist of global financial centres, the United States could end up on the list next year, Bloomberg has reported. Many critics of the attacks on offshore centres have often pointed to the hypocrisy relating to how onshore financial centres in major countries are given a pass while offshore centres are targeted as tax havens. But this time, as the Cayman Islands is very likely to dodge the new blacklist, the US could be at the top if it fails to adopt the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Common Reporting Standard.

“So far the Trump Administration has not moved to adopt the OECD Common Reporting Standard,” Paul Tang, a member of the European Parliament from the Netherlands, told Bloomberg Tax this week. “We have been assured by the European Commission that if it does not do so by June of next year the process for it being listed will begin.”

The EU’s list highlights jurisdictions in the financial world that have not committed to increasing tax transparency and reducing preferential tax measures as a way to cut tax avoidance and fraud. Countries on the blacklist could face sanctions, such as imposing withholding taxes on any funds moved from the EU to a country on the list.

The list, which began with 17 countries in December 2017, is now down to just six. But new criteria are being adopted for 2019, and to meet them and avoid the blacklist, Cayman has been scrambling to complete legislation, which is set to be brought to the Legislative Assembly next week, just days after the bills were published on Friday, 7 December.

New rules under proposal are also likely to lead to the requirement to publish the beneficial owners of companies, and issue that is already causing friction between Cayman and the UK. But if public registers become the global standard, the Cayman government’s concerns about creating an uneven playing could be averted, though there are still concerns that the tax havens within the EU itself are not on the list.

Jude Scott, the CEO of Cayman Finance, explained to Bloomberg the position of this jurisdiction on fairness. “Standards of transparency and cross-border cooperation on tax issues can only be considered fair and effective if they apply to all jurisdictions rather than just a targeted few,” he said.

The new list has not yet been disclosed but Bloomberg reports EU diplomats indicating that as well as the US, Russia and another unnamed 12 countries could be on it.

