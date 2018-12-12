UK interests ‘paramount’ in Cayman Constitution

(CNS): The premier’s office has said that the constitutional talks between the Cayman Islands delegation and the UK, which concluded Monday, were “constructive and positive” and that the British government had committed to formally responding to the Cayman proposals in the coming weeks, having already agreed to some as yet undisclosed changes to the current Constitution. But in a release from Premier Alden McLaughlin’s office, officials admitted that the UK negotiators made it clear that the “UK’s interests and its ability to ultimately legislate for its territories must remain paramount”.

McLaughlin had asked for the talks seeking constitutional safeguards following “a breach of convention and possible constitutional overreach in May this year when the House of Commons legislated for the British Overseas Territories in the area of domestic policy”.

Following this year’s Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London, the premier led the Cayman delegation in the constitutional discussions, which included two of his ministers, the attorney general, two members of the opposition and British advisers.

The goal was to re-emphasise the fact that domestic policy has been devolved to the territories under the terms of their respective Constitution Orders. This came as a result of the controversial issue of beneficial ownership registers after the British Parliament voted to legislate for the territories with an amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill in May. This change has paved the way, contrary to longstanding convention, for domestic law to be changed by London against the will of the people of Cayman.

The Cayman Islands Government maintains that the concern was not just about ownership registers, but about what other areas of devolved authority the UK Parliament may feel it should interfere in without at least consulting the Cayman government. As a result, McLaughlin was seeking to confirm local autonomy for domestic affairs and a way to prevent the UK from legislating “directly or indirectly for the Cayman Islands without, at a minimum, consultation with the Cayman Islands Government”.

With the Government of National Unity and the opposition in agreement on the issue, the delegation provided the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with proposed constitutional changes in draft form.

According to the premier’s office, the Cayman team took the opportunity to address a small number of administrative changes to the current Constitution Order to improve the operations of the local government and legislature. None of these issues have yet been spelled out by government, though it has promised a debate in the Legislative Assembly when the UK responds.

The premier’s office said that the “majority of the proposed changes were agreed in principle whilst the remainder are still under consideration by the UK”.

The office also said that the British officials listened to the Cayman delegation and genuinely

sought to be helpful whilst asserting that the UK’s interests and its ability to ultimately legislate for its territories must remain paramount.

“The UK committed to formally responding to the Cayman Islands in the coming weeks. Their formal response will include a Draft Order in Council that will confirm the matters already agreed in principle and provide the UK’s proposals on how to address the matters that were left to be considered,” the release said.

Government officials explained that once they receive the response and it is acceptable to the Cayman Islands delegation, the proposed amendments will be published and debated in the Legislative Assembly. If approved, they will come into effect in time for the 60th anniversary constitutional celebrations next year.

There was no mention from government officials about the issue of a referendum, despite the fact that the UK has previously directed that a people’s vote would be required for any substantive changes to the document, though the definition of what is considered substantial remains open to debate.

Following the official release about the talks, the opposition also released a short statement in which the deputy leader, Alva Suckoo, who was part of the delegation, said that while there was some resistance to some of the proposals put forward, “we managed to achieve a number of significant changes which will preserve and define the Cayman Islands autonomy in domestic affairs”.

He described the talks as “intense”, but said the team achieved agreement on some of the more contentious proposals.

“I believe that we were able to successfully negotiate these changes, primarily as a result of our efforts to maintain a close working relationship with the UK while at the same time presenting a united front,” Suckoo stated. “All in all, the Cayman Islands should be encouraged and proud of what we managed to achieve, despite the current political climate in Westminster.”

Participating on behalf of the Cayman Islands were Premier Alden McLaughlin; Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Minister Joseph Hew; Financial Services and Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers; Attorney General Samuel Bulgin; Leader of the Opposition Ezzard Miller; and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Alva Suckoo.

Sir Jeffrey Jowell, QC was government’s London constitutional adviser, with administrative support coming from Cayman’s London-based representative, Eric Bush, as well as Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose; Roy Tatum, the premier’s head of office, Jason Webster a Cabinet policy analyst; and Jana Pouchie-Bush, the premier’s PA.

The UK team included Ian Hendry, the constitutional advisor to the FCO; Ben Merrick, the overseas territories director, Will Gelling and Greg Reisman from the FCO, as well as Governor Martyn Roper and Lord Ahmad, the OT Minister who attended for parts of the talks.

