UK government to co-chair LGBT rights coalition

(CNS): The governments of Britain and Argentina have been chosen to co-chair the Equal Rights Coalition, an international body created to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people around the world. Lord Ahmad, who is the UK’s minister for human rights, said Britain will use its role to lobby countries to decriminalise same-sex relationships, improve protection for LGBT communities and remove legislation and policies that discriminate against them. But he is also the minister for the UK’s overseas territories, many of which are still discriminating against LGBT people.

“It is a modern tragedy that there are people in same-sex relationships around the world who are discriminated against, tortured and deprived of the right to live their lives as they see fit,” said Lord Ahmad during the announcement about the co-chair role, which starts next June and will last for two years.

“Britain will defend human rights, stand up for our values, and fly in the face of the ignorance that criminalises, subjugates and discriminates against the LGBT community,” he said, adding, “I will make sure that Britain will not rest until LGBT people are afforded the same rights as everyone else.”

However, Lord Ahmad is responsible for the British Overseas Territories, many of which do not have the legislation that the FCO minister has pledged to address, including the Cayman Islands. And although he has said he will be pursuing equality, the British government has persistently stated that it will not impose marriage equality on its territories.

As a result, one same-sex couple here in Cayman are currently pursuing a legal challenge in the courts after they were refused a wedding licence earlier this year. Chantelle Day, a Caymanian, and Vickie Bodden, a British national, have filed both a judicial review and a human rights challenge as they fight to get married here in Cayman, where they want to settle and bring up their daughter.

Despite the comments by Lord Ahmad, gay Caymanian couples or couples with one Caymanian partner, as in the case of Bodden and Day, have fewer rights when it comes to formalising their relationships than couples who are legally married elsewhere and are here on work permits. While Day and Bodden could have married in the UK, where they both lived for several years, that marriage would not have been legally recognised in Cayman simply because Day is Caymanian.

With Britain now co-chairing the ERC, which Lord Ahmad announced on the 70th anniversary of the UN Declaration of Human Rights, it will become increasingly difficult for Britain to maintain its arms-length position in its own territories regarding marriage equality.

In his first press conference following his arrival in Cayman in October, Governor Martyn Roper said he would not intervene to prevent the Cayman Islands Government from fighting the legal challenge filed by Day and Bodden. Despite signalling his clear support for LGBT equality, he told CNS that this legal challenge was a matter that the local court should be allowed to decide and it was a case of wait and see what the results of this case are.

The intergovernmental Equal Rights Coalition is dedicated to the protection of the rights of LGBTI people. It was launched in July 2016, under the leadership of Uruguay and the Netherlands at the Global LGBTI Human Rights Conference in Montevideo. The ERC advances the human rights of LGBTI people and promotes inclusive development in both member and non-member countries. With 40 member states, the ERC advances its agenda by engaging with civil society organisations and multilateral agencies.

