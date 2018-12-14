Tyson joins 93 women vying for pageant crown

(CNS Local Life): In the preliminary rounds of the Miss Universe Pageant Thursday Miss Cayman Islands Caitlyn Tyson strutted her stuff on the stage in Bangkok, Thailand, as she vied with 93 other women for a place in Sunday’s finals. Tyson made her first appearance in the introduction in a red glittery pantsuit before hitting the stage in a bright yellow bikini. In the evening gown round she wore a shimmering, silver shift dress hoping to catch the judges’ eyes ahead of the weekend’s big event.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Local News