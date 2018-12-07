No trade at Smith Cove, vows MLA

(CNS): The MLA for George Town South, Barbara Conolly has made a clear public commitment that there will be no commercial activity at Smith Barcadere (a.k.a. Smith Cove). Anchor Tours, a local tour operator who had been selling tours to cruise passengers, in partnership with Carnival ships, has been told to cease trading at the local beach spot within her constituency, the back-bench government representative said when she appeared on local radio on Wednesday. Conolly said the owners of Anchor had not been given permission and they now understood that they cannot operate from Smith Cove.

The revelations that Anchor had been conducting tours and snorkel trips as well bringing chairs for their tour groups, which were all part of the trip, had caused significant concerns among members of the public, who feared that Smith Barcadere could face the same fate as Seven Mile Public Beach, where many vendors operate.

But it appears that neither the MLA nor any other government officials had been aware that the tour business was operating at the location, so she arranged a meeting with some members of the Public Lands Commission and the owners of Anchor.

Appearing as a guest on CrossTalk on Rooster, along with Tammie Ebanks, the deputy chief officer in the ministry responsible for lands, Conolly said the young Caymanians who own Anchor Tours were disappointed.

She said she sympathised with them, especially as government is trying to encourage local entrepreneurs to get involved in tourism, but they had to understand that they could not operate from this particular spot. Anchor had made a deal with Carnival which, according to the cruise website, was charging passengers $44 per head for the snorkelling tour at the public beach with Anchor.

CNS paid a visit to the beach Thursday and there was no sign of any commercial activity; locals and visitors alike were enjoying the beach and bringing their own chairs and snorkel gear.

Speaking on CrossTalk, Ebanks revealed that, as part of the growth of the lands commission, government had recruited an inspector, who will start work in January, to oversee control of commercial activity as well as beach access. In addition, the police will be partnering with the commission to help with enforcement, she said.

Conolly was unequivocal that there would be “absolutely, no commercial activity at Smith Barcadere”, and said that government was committed to protecting local beaches.

“We want to reassure the people of the Cayman Islands that the public beaches are for us and our visitors …not just a select few,” she said. “My government’s agenda is to provide beautiful beaches for our people.”

The public was encouraged to contact the commission whenever they see any issues on public beaches, such as trading and blocked access.

Comments and concerns can be emailed to plc@gov.ky.

