Police seek public’s help tracking stolen car

(CNS): Police are appealing to the public for help finding a stolen orange 2015 Hyundai Accent GL, registration number 162-723, which was taken from a George Town car park between Friday, 21 December, and Saturday, 22 December. The car was last seen by its owner in the Dolphin Centre parking lot off Eastern Avenue, where the vehicle was left overnight Friday by the owner, who reported it missing when he returned to collect it the next day.

The RCIPS said they have been trying to find the vehicle and are now seeking the assistance of the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based Crime Stoppers call centre at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online here.

Category: Crime, Police