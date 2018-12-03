Taxi driver admits killing doctor in airport collision

(CNS): In court on Friday, Roy Clivey Tamasa pleaded guilty to causing the death of Dr Vary Anette Jones-Leslie by careless driving last summer, when she was knocked down on the airport road at Owen Roberts International Airport. Prosecutors had charged the 70-year-old taxi driver with the more serious offence of causing death by dangerous driving but indicated that they were willing to accept Tamasa’s admission to the lesser charge. Following the recording of the pleas, he was bailed to return for sentencing in February, when he could face prison time and a driving ban.

Dr Jones-Leslie (62) was killed on the morning of 17 July, having just arrived in Cayman from Jamaica. She was an obstetrician/gynaecologist who visited Cayman to see Health Services Authority patients on a regular basis. She was hit by Tamasa, who was driving a Toyota Hiace van, as she crossed the road to collect a rental car.

Since her death, the airport has installed speed bumps on the perimeter road.

