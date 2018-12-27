Suspect arrested in Christmas Day murder

(CNS): a 21-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of Darrington Ebanks (21) in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested on Wednesday at around 2pm and remains in custody as the murder investigation continues. Ebanks was shot dead in Boatswain Bay at around 1:30am on Tuesday, 25 December, in the area of King Road and Florence Lane. the royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing for assistance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Incident Room at 649-3008 or email rcipsmir@rcips.ky.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based Crime Stoppers call centre at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online here.

