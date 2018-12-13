Special court to tackle domestic abuse

(CNS): The police, prosecutors, courts and community rehabilitation have entered into a wide agreement that they all hope will help improve and fast-track the handling of domestic abuse cases in the Cayman Islands. The deal paves the way for a specialist court as well as more focused support services for victims. Domestic violence was not always given the attention it deserved by the criminal justice system and even dismissed as a ‘private affair’, but with this the inter-agency agreement, it will receive much more focused attention and, it is hoped, speedier justice for all involved.

The aim is to improve court efficiency, victim safety, promote informed and consistent judicial decision-making, protect the rights of all concerned and increase confidence in the criminal judicial system.

The memorandum of understanding that establishes the new specialist court and enhanced services was published in the latest government gazette. It sets out what is expected of each of the agencies involved as each case progresses to ensure that they are steered through the system in a matter of weeks, instead of years in some cases in the past.

The agencies involved are aiming to improve the entire process, from the first report to the police all the way through to the release of an offender from prison, and ensure that victims are properly protected and supported while offenders are treated fairly.

Domestic abuse continues to be a uniquely challenging area of crime for society because of its impact on families — physically, emotionally and financially — and the knock-on effect on society. Officials said that increasing the community’s confidence in the ability of the justice system to successfully handle the cases is very important.

Detective Inspector Kevin Ashworth, who heads up the RCIPS Family Support Unit and Multi-Agency Safe-Guarding Hub, said the MOU and the new court aimed to take a “victim centred approach” to the cases and look after the needs of family members and children impacted directly or indirectly by the abuse, from the first report through to conviction and even after an offender is released.

He told CNS that the MOU places obligations on each of the agencies involved and an impetus for greater communication and collaboration to ensure cases move quickly. He said the aim is to ensure the necessary support is being provided to the victims throughout the life of a complaint, and not forgetting about those impacted by the violence once the investigation and court case starts to focus on the offender.

Ashworth explained that it was about simple things as well, like making sure a victim does not encounter an offender in the court space, preventing victims from having to come to court repeatedly by streamlining cases, and ensuring that the relevant agencies keep victims and stakeholders involved throughout the life of a given case, humanizing the process.

“We have to remember that we are dealing with human beings and not just case files,” Ashworth said, as he noted the significant advances already made with the creation of the Multi-Agency Safe-Guarding Hub, which has become a leading light in the region on how to deal with child abuse cases.

He accepted that there are still many challenges in dealing with domestic abuse, as is the case in all jurisdictions since the problems are not unique to Cayman. But he said this type of violent behaviour has a very wide impact beyond individual victims and is a real challenge for society. This new approach will help improve efficiency and enable the police and other relevant authorities to collect better data to help get and manage the necessary resources to address the crime and mitigate its impact.

The police have specific obligations relating to how reports of domestic abuse are handled and victims supported through the investigations and then into the courts. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions also has certain obligations within the agreement to reduce the delays in how cases are put together.

Patrick Moran, the acting director of public prosecutions, said that the specialist court is intended to improve efficiencies for these particular cases. “Victims of such offences are often amongst the most vulnerable members of our community,” he said in response to CNS inquiries about the role of prosecutors in this new court. “These new measures are intended to increase the level of support to such victims, to reduce delay, and to promote consistency of treatment of those concerned.”

He said it was about increasing confidence in victims who might otherwise remain silent, while also protecting the rights of the accused. “Any measure of success in achieving these objectives can only increase confidence in the criminal justice system as a whole. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions welcomes this important new initiative, and will continue to seek to further its objectives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Court Administrator Suzanne Bothwell described the MOU as a way of ensuring consistent and seamless inter agency approach to the handling of high risk and serious domestic violence cases from complaint to completion.

“The MOU allows for these category of domestic violence cases to be identified, specifically by the RCIPS, at the time a report is made and to allocate it through a fast track scheme which allows for early rulings on the investigative files by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutor, and speedy resolution through the court, to the extent that charges filed are heard before the court the month the allegation is reported,” she said.

The court has significant challenges regarding space and judges because of the growing caseload of criminal cases, which over the last few years has made delays inevitable in all cases. While this is difficult for everyone involved in the criminal justice system, delays can be particularly hard on victims of domestic abuse. Bothwell explained that through the MOU, the court has set aside the first and third Friday of every month to hear fast-tracked domestic cases.

The MOU will also provide victims of high-risk domestic violence access to early support from the Department of Children and Family Services, counselling and other interventions to support their safety and general well-being. Bothwell added that the MOU is meant to reduce risk and ensure that these cases are treated with the seriousness and priority that they deserve.

