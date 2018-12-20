Six ships in port for December’s busiest day
(CNS): George Town merchants had 16,643 cruise passengers to sell to Thursday, as six ships pulled into port in this December’s busiest day. Although Boxing Day is usually a red letter day for the cruise sector, today will surpass the near 10,500 passengers due to arrive 26 December. However, next week will still see almost 35,000 people visit Grand Cayman on cruise ships, as the year draws towards a close with a record-breaking number for the annual cruise headcount. Nevertheless, many downtown merchants are still complaining that they are not having a good season so far.
Those retailers willing to speak to CNS about the issue all said a similar thing, especially in jewellery stores, that passengers are visiting but they are not spending, making for busier days but less profit.
The issue of passenger numbers versus actual spend remains a very contentious issue, as government argues that cruise passengers spend more than many retailers believe is the case. The tourism ministry has also focused on that spend as the main justification for the controversial project to build a cruise berthing facility in George Town.
The minister continues to claim that the larger class of ships, some of which have said they will not tender and so will not call on Cayman, are high spenders. But given that the figures come from the cruise industry with no independent verification, the concern now for those opposed to the project is that the justification for the costly project is based of flawed statistics.
Many, many years ago I used to drink at the old Seaview with people who worked in the GT shops and they always said that the busier it was the less commission they made. If it’s crowded cruise shippers just look in the window and walk on by.
16,643 pax on the manifests but how many actually came ashore? I can also remember a Boxing Day just over 10 years ago when we had eight cruise ships in despite some rather unfavourable weather so 10,500 next Wednesday is not exactly a record. Someone is spinning the figures here!
Can Port Authority kindly ask the cruise ships to turn their radar off while in port? There’s really no need for them to be cooking everyone who works in offices in town with their radar waves.
Not enough. We need 10 ships of brain dead cruise sheep who think all of our road signs say “SLOWER THAN THE APPROACH OF DEATH”. Each ship will guarantee the purchase of one Rolex to keep Kirk Freeport in business. Passengers will not be allowed to reboard if they are not wearing their $25 ”I CAME TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS AND ALL I WAS FORCED TO BUY WAS THIS T-SHIRT” shirt from Dart. As they queue to reboard Hamaty will be firing rum cakes at them out of a cannon. While they finally tender back to the ship they will be accosted by a video farewell from “Hon Moses Kirkconnell, Deputy Premier & Minister for Crony Capitalism” telling them they could spend another hour on shore if they just agreed to support destroying the ancient coral reefs the boats glide over without damaging them. Passengers will need to dodge further rum cake blasts to get on the ship. They will give us 5 stars. Guaranteed.
The “If the CIG says it’s true then it must be” mentality without actual verification is shocking. Remember Moses, if Kirk Freeport makes $10,000 in a day from 50 customers that doesn’t mean EVERY tourist off the boat spends $200.