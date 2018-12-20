Six ships in port for December’s busiest day

(CNS): George Town merchants had 16,643 cruise passengers to sell to Thursday, as six ships pulled into port in this December’s busiest day. Although Boxing Day is usually a red letter day for the cruise sector, today will surpass the near 10,500 passengers due to arrive 26 December. However, next week will still see almost 35,000 people visit Grand Cayman on cruise ships, as the year draws towards a close with a record-breaking number for the annual cruise headcount. Nevertheless, many downtown merchants are still complaining that they are not having a good season so far.

Those retailers willing to speak to CNS about the issue all said a similar thing, especially in jewellery stores, that passengers are visiting but they are not spending, making for busier days but less profit.

The issue of passenger numbers versus actual spend remains a very contentious issue, as government argues that cruise passengers spend more than many retailers believe is the case. The tourism ministry has also focused on that spend as the main justification for the controversial project to build a cruise berthing facility in George Town.

The minister continues to claim that the larger class of ships, some of which have said they will not tender and so will not call on Cayman, are high spenders. But given that the figures come from the cruise industry with no independent verification, the concern now for those opposed to the project is that the justification for the costly project is based of flawed statistics.

Category: Business, Tourism