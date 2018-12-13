Missing West Bay man found safe

(CNS) UPDATED: Jude Theobalds (36) has been found, police said Thursday after releasing a request for help to find the missing man Wednesday. Thanking the public for their help the RCIPS said he had been located today and appeared to be in good health but gave no other details. He was reported missing after he failed to return home or turn up for work on Monday, 10 December, as expected and efforts to contact him via phone were unsuccessful.

