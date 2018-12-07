Rescued Shih Tzus won’t be put down, says DoA

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture (DoA) is still looking for homes for some of the 16 Shih Tzu breed dogs that were recently rescued from a home in George Town and has confirmed that none of them will be put down. People have already come forward to adopt most of the young dogs, aged between one and three years old, that were all discovered in appalling conditions after a joint investigation conducted by the DoA, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

After being made aware of the very unsatisfactory welfare and sanitary conditions in which the dogs were being kept, the owners agreed to voluntarily surrender them. The dogs were all examined by a veterinarian and appeared to be well fed but very dirty and smelly as a result of the unsanitary conditions.

“The living conditions in which these animals were found was untenable, and we are grateful to DCFS for alerting us to this situation,” said DoA Director Adrian Estwick. “We were able to move quickly to remove the animals from the home and are now working with various animal rescue and charity groups in an effort to have as many of the dogs as possible fostered or adopted into loving homes.

“One dog was suffering from a chronic eye condition and will need surgery; however we are very pleased to report that it has been fostered by a local veterinarian, who will ensure the animal receives the medical treatment and care that it needs,” Estwick explained, as he thanked Must Love Dogs for donating grooming services to the small breed dogs and the Cayman Islands Humane Society for their continued partnership in these types of rescue operations.

“We are happy as all indications are that we will be able to find homes for all these animals soon,” he said.

For more information about adopting or fostering one or more of the rescued dogs, contact the DoA on ciagriculture@gov.ky or 947-3093.

