Referendum petition goes on the road

(CNS): Volunteers who are organising the petition for a people-initiated referendum to enable local voters to make the decision about the proposed cruise berthing development are going on the road on Saturday to some of the busiest locations around George Town and Seven Mile Beach in a final push to get as many signatures as possible before the document is sent to the Elections Office for verification. Organisers told CNS that they want to reach out to as many people as possible so government will understand that the community is behind this proposed national vote.

There is no time limit on the collection of the signatures of 25% of registered electors, which is the number required required to trigger a referendum, as per the Cayman Islands Constitution. However, government has now entered into a deal with the cruise lines and will soon be requesting that the remaining three pre-qualified bidders submit their final tenders.

If, despite the clear indication that organisers are on track to collect the 5,280 voters’ signatures needed, government presses on with the process and enters into legally binding deals before the referendum is set, it could cost the public purse a significant amount if the vote comes down against the project.

Therefore, those seeking a national vote on the subject recognise the need to impress upon government that they have the numbers and it would be wise to avoid any binding commitments before this vote is held.

Anyone who wants to sign the referendum can call, text or message 938-5876 any time between 10:00am and 2:00pm on Saturday to catch up with the volunteers, who will be starting their road show at Hurley’s Supermarket in Grand Harbour.

For more information visit the Cayman Port Referendum Facebook page here

