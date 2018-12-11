RCIPS seek witnesses to cop hit-and-run
(CNS): Police are appealing to the community for help in tracking down a driver who remains at large after hitting an on-duty police officer when he drove through a police road block last month. Officers from the West Bay Police Station are conducting the investigation into the incident, which they believe involved a dark Honda. The man driving the car that hit the police officer was described as having a brown complexion, with shoulder length hair that was pulled back into a ponytail at the time of the hit-and-run, which happened near to Yacht Drive junction on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.
The officer was hit by the car at around 11:30 pm on 16 November while he was involved in the traffic checks at the stop. When he went to check the licence number of the car, the driver drove towards him, knocking him down before bursting through the road block and speeding off towards West Bay. As the other police officers were apparently assisting their colleague, it appears that there was no pursuit of the car.
As a result, police are now asking for witnesses who were waiting to go through the RCIPS check or anyone else on the road at the time who may have seen the dark 4-door car, possibly a Honda sedan, or who recognise the driver’s description.
“We’re reaching out to the community to assist us with this investigation,” said Sergeant Leslie Laing-Hall. “It is important that we locate the culprit, as their actions showed a complete disregard for the life of another person as well as a lack of respect for persons in authority.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PS Laing-Hall at 925-6038 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
Shouldn’t a cop be inside a vehicle ready to peruse in case something like this happens? The whole thing is pretty typical of our police farce.
How do you get run over and not have a bit more detail? Make? Model? License plate #?
A guy with a pony tail who was driving a dark coloured car, not sure of what colour exactly, possibly a Honda, but it definitely had four doors. Well, that’s going to narrow it down. Just as well the incident had professional police officers involved and not civilians who wouldn’t be able to provide a detailed description.
They need to do like Spanish tv news, show everything=unedited if they’re serious about seeking help! GT.
A lot easier to find him if one of the victim’s colleagues had noted his licence #.
Or if there was any accountability in the Government generally so that CCTV actually worked, the police operated at global standards (dash cams, body cameras and units stationed away from roadblocks), and we actually enforced our laws. I am willing to bet the car involved had a missing plate or illegal tint or a broken tail light ( or something else that a diligent and professional police force could have used to remove the vehicle – and if needed its driver – from circulation, 1000 times before this horrific incident.
Care to share any video footage from dash-cams, body-cams, CCTV footage (from either government or private systems) to help the public identify the culprits? Do you have a partial plate number? Can you help us to help you a little more?