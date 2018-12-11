RCIPS seek witnesses to cop hit-and-run

(CNS): Police are appealing to the community for help in tracking down a driver who remains at large after hitting an on-duty police officer when he drove through a police road block last month. Officers from the West Bay Police Station are conducting the investigation into the incident, which they believe involved a dark Honda. The man driving the car that hit the police officer was described as having a brown complexion, with shoulder length hair that was pulled back into a ponytail at the time of the hit-and-run, which happened near to Yacht Drive junction on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The officer was hit by the car at around 11:30 pm on 16 November while he was involved in the traffic checks at the stop. When he went to check the licence number of the car, the driver drove towards him, knocking him down before bursting through the road block and speeding off towards West Bay. As the other police officers were apparently assisting their colleague, it appears that there was no pursuit of the car.

As a result, police are now asking for witnesses who were waiting to go through the RCIPS check or anyone else on the road at the time who may have seen the dark 4-door car, possibly a Honda sedan, or who recognise the driver’s description.

“We’re reaching out to the community to assist us with this investigation,” said Sergeant Leslie Laing-Hall. “It is important that we locate the culprit, as their actions showed a complete disregard for the life of another person as well as a lack of respect for persons in authority.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PS Laing-Hall at 925-6038 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

