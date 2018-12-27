Queen calls for respect over opposing views

(CNS): In her annual Christmas broadcast to the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II, now aged 92, said the Christmas message of “peace on earth and goodwill to all” was needed more than ever, as she urged people to treat each other with respect, even when they have opposing views, and urged the nation to come together. Although the Queen, as head of state, is generally neutral on politics and was not specific in her message, it came against the backdrop of a very divided Britain as it wrestles over the significant problems created by Britain’s split from Europe and Prime Minister Theresa May’s controversial Brexit deal.

The message also stirred controversy over a gold piano, which was in the background as she spoke to the Commonwealth. The monarch was filmed sitting at a desk in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, but the gold piano in the background reignited criticisms that she is out of touch at a time when UK taxpayers are footing the costly bill to renovate her palace.

The gold piano is part of the Royal Collection, more than one million pieces of art, some of which are owned directly by the Queen while others are owned by the institution of the Crown. The piano is made of mahogany but painted and gilt in gold. Queen Victoria commissioned the instrument in 1856 and it was recently restored.

While Brexit and the gold piano have dominated headlines about her annual message, the Queen also hinted that she was passing on the royal baton to younger members of her family. Emphasising the continuity of the monarchy, she spoke not only about her son and heir, Prince Charles, but the next generation of her grandchildren and great grand children.

“It has been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon,” she said. “It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied.”

