Watercraft lost after breaking moorings

(CNS): A red and black Sea-Doo RXT-X 300 personal watercraft that broke away from its mooring point off West Bay Road is missing and police are appealing to the public for sightings of it. The PWC was last seen in the water off the WaterColours condo complex on the West Bay Road some time on Sunday, 16 December. Owners said that they discovered it missing on Monday afternoon. Anyone with information regarding this missing PWC is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News