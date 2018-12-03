Public cheers arrival of new CAL plane

(CNS): Hundreds of people came out Friday evening to welcome the first of Cayman Airways’ new fleet of aircraft at Owen Roberts International Airport. The new Boeing 737 Max 8, the first in the region, tipped a wave during a fly-by before landing around 5pm to cheering crowds and a water salute. Despite the pomp and ceremony surrounding the arrival of the first of four brand new planes for the national carrier, the acquisition has not been without controversy. During Finance Committee last month officials were grilled about the costs, which are still under wraps.

Cayman Airways Ltd CEO Fabian Whorms has said the 737 Max 8 is the right aircraft for the airline’s future. He said that they will be cheaper to run when the fleet is complete than the current 737-300’s because the aircraft is 30% longer but uses around 20% less fuel and will have far lower maintenance costs.

While Whorms and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell have refused to say publicly exactly how much the new planes will costs, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has estimated that they will add around $10 million per year to the subsidised airline’s costs.

But Cayman Airways Board of Directors and Kirkconnell all believe the planes are a good investment that will allow the airline to open new gateways and continue to help boost the overnight tourism product. During his address before the plane touched down, the minister pointed to the strategic importance of having Cayman Airways, which brings in more than a third of the Cayman Islands’ visitors.

“Don’t even think about how we go forward and build our tourism industry and the country without Cayman Airways,” he said, describing the arrival of the new aircraft as “truly momentous”.

The next new plane is scheduled to arrive in March next year, with the third arriving in September 2019. The final aircraft in the new fleet will arrive in September 2020, when CAL retires its last 737-300.

While the costs have stirred controversy, the recent crash of a Max 8 in Indonesia has also raised questions. However, the Cayman Airways CEO has previously stated that the tragic accident should not be “considered as a reference for comparison with present and future operations at Cayman Airways” and that the aircraft model has accumulated hundreds of thousands of hours of safe operations.

“Cayman Airways has had decades of safe operations with Boeing aircraft and we will always have safety as our absolute highest priority,” Whorms added.

Category: Business, Tourism, Transport