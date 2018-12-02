CIG cuts deal for port with cruise lines
(CNS): Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corporation have both made financial commitments towards the Cayman Islands’ controversial cruise berthing project, government has revealed. The tourism ministry said it is now in a position to issue the final tender documents to the shortlisted bidders, only one of which is partnered with the two cruise lines. Officials said that the financing commitment will be provided from the cruise lines in partnership with the preferred bidder and the agreement will be included in the invitation to submit final tenders that will be sent to all three remaining bidders.
“I am very pleased with the progress being made to move the procurement process for this project steadily ahead,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell in a release on Sunday about the deal, reportedly signed on Tuesday.
“Formalising this agreement represents the achievement of a major milestone and is a great example of a public private partnership working for the benefit of the country. While the cruise lines had verbally confirmed their willingness to finance the CBF project, having signed agreements in place takes that commitment to another level,” he added.
The three shortlisted bidders will now be expected to submit their final bids by the end of the first quarter of 2019 and the winning bidder will be announced shortly after that, the ministry stated. Once the preferred bidder has been approved by the Public Procurement Committee, they will be contractually obligated to undertake a number of activities, such as conducting a geotechnical survey and submitting a coral relocation plan, a dredge management plan and an environmental management plan, according to the press release.
The Environmental Statement and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will also be updated and submitted to the Environmental Assessment Board and will then go out for public consultation as part of the EIA process.
The announcement that the two cruise lines had agreed to part finance the project was first revealed by Premier Alden McLaughlin on Friday evening at the event marking the arrival of the first of Cayman Airways’ four new aircraft, when he said that no public money would be required to build the piers.
“This represents a huge vote of confidence in the Cayman Islands and in the viability of this project,” McLaughlin told the audience gathered to welcome the Boeing 737 Max 8, an investment made to help continue the islands’ historic overnight tourism success, which many people believe will be threatened by the decision to build the cruise berthing facility.
But McLaughlin remained undeterred by the risks of undermining the lucrative stay-over side of the tourism sector, even though a large section of the community remains unconvinced of the justification for the cruise port.
Describing the deal with the cruise lines as a “very significant milestone on the critical path towards the delivery of the new port facilities that this country needs to secure its economic future”, the premier pointed to the figures by PricewaterhouseCoopers in the outline business case to support the project.
“There is no future in doing nothing,” he said. “But in building the cruise piers the experts at PwC have told us that we can expect a net economic benefit of some $245 million plus the creation of hundreds of jobs during and after construction.”
Those figure remain controversial because the predictions are based on unsupported data and assumptions, in particular the claims about passenger spend. Despite the numerous unresolved issues, not least the simple logistics of where all of the passengers needed to cover the costs will go once they get here, McLaughlin said that securing the funding and active involvement of the cruise companies was crucial to the sustainability of the project.
“It is important to our many merchants, large and small, to the hundreds of people who they employ, to our taxi and tour operators, and to many, many Caymanians who make a living directly or indirectly from cruise tourism,” he said.
However, there are still many questions about the number of locally owned businesses and Caymanians employed that depend solely on the cruise side of tourism, as many of the jobs are held by permit holders and many are also equally dependent on the overnight business. McLaughlin also failed to spell out the details of the “hundreds of jobs” that would be created after construction.
One of those many other unanswered questions is how many jobs and businesses will be lost in George Town as a result of the destruction of the underwater attractions in the harbour. The devastating impact that this project will have on the marine environment and the jobs and businesses at risk were also dismissed by the premier, who said that the redesign would help mitigate the destruction of marine life.
Recent revelations, however, have shown that the projected reef destruction under the new design is only 7% less when compared to the first drawings. In addition, the problems of silt and sediment killing reefs during and after construction have not been addressed.
“I respect the views of those who argue that no economic benefit can outweigh their environmental concerns,” McLaughlin said, before making it clear he did not consider the environmental impact a good enough reason to reconsider the project.
“But whilst I respect their viewpoint, this is not a position that a responsible government can take. We acknowledge that there will be environmental impact, and while we are redesigning the project to minimise that damage, there is no way that we can build a new cruise and enhanced cargo port without some impact.”
The premier said it came down to a question of judgement. “Do the benefits outweigh the costs?” he asked rhetorically and stated that the PwC prediction was the justification.
“In my judgement and that of my government, $245 million of net economic benefit, 500 construction jobs and then decades of increasing employment and business opportunities for Caymanians in the tourism industry definitely outweigh the inevitable environmental costs. At a time when huge economic threats are looming, we cannot and must not turn our backs on what in our view is a clear and convincing case for the benefits the cruise berthing and cargo port will bring,” he added.
The premier said he had kept the promise to structure the financing of the project in such a way as to minimise any risk to the country’s finances. Now, with this latest agreement, that risk was all on the cruise lines and the government will do all that it can to mitigate the environmental impact of the project, he said. But any proposals to mitigate the loss of reefs and wrecks that the project will cause will be down to the winning bidder.
“It is now essential that we get on with it and deliver this critically important project,” he said. “The cruise berthing and cargo enhancement project, like the new CAL airline fleet, or the upgrading of our airports, is an important part of moving Cayman forward and preparing us for the future.”
McLaughlin made no mention of the petition for a people-initiated referendum, which has been circulating for the last three months, which CNS understands is almost ready to be handed to the Elections Office for verification. Regardless of the government’s plans, if the petition is certified to have the necessary 5,282 signatures from legitimate registered voters, the government is constitutionally obligated to hold a referendum.
See the premier’s statement in full here and the MoT press releases in the CNS Library.
Category: development, Government Finance, Local News, Politics
Alden you making Trump look good. Must be the fumes from that Max 8 clouding your mind and building a bigger port facility “At a time when huge economic threats are looming”. Not good.
What is the name of the three last bidders
Where are we with that referendum?
Kirkbots on watch to win the 👍🏽 or 👎🏽 Battles on CNS
Bang!
So all the crap that the Port objecters was feeding us was BS!!
So CIG puts up no cash loses no revenue and we get the port once the cruise lines recovers its money.
Seems like a great deal to me.
Hurry up and build the piers
“There is no future in doing nothing,” Oh don’t worry Alden, .instead of letting you sell our future and ruin the thing that brings people here, we will do something. I think your fate is sealed, I would bet good money you won’t make it next election . PPM MLA’s: Unfortunately, he is going to sacrifice a bunch of you as well. Moses gets back in though…
Could Moses and Alden explain which snorkel spots will replace the ones destroyed in town for the cruisers to visit.
Also which beaches will the cruise shippers use?
Simple questions and we want specifics.
Kirkbots out early.
Oh good, the EasyJet and RyanAir of cruise lines, what could possibly go wrong?
Its good to hear that the Cruise lines are offering to put their money where their mouth is. I’m proud of the Government to finally reach this final stage before starting to build this much needed port facility. Change is not an easy concept to accept, but alas its the next step forward in Cruise Ship tourism.
We are being left behind with older ships that have to offer big discounts to sell those ships. Of course most of those people are not spending much. But we have to offer new attractions not just copycat what is already here. We are older you all are younger think!! This facility is not going to benefit as much to the over 65. But innovation and focus is your future. Look at the people running Skegway, brilliant!! Stop complaining and approach your dreams.
at least not the chinese
It really looks like ALL CAYMANIAN VOTERS are going to have to STAND UP TO THESE TWO , no respect for YOU OR THE ENVIRONMENT.
The 245 million net economic benefits, for who ? The 500 jobs, for who? CAYMANIANS , SORRY CAYMANIAN don’t need work permit .
The petition for the referendum will be put off from being certified till year 2021 , and they will try to start the project in may 2019 .
I am telling you that you need to wake up today , not tomorrow .
I have never heard so much bullsh1t from the PM, and he is meant to be an educated man.
Let him commit to zero unemployment and no cost to this Island with his fanciful speech.
And don’t let me even go there with CAL.
Just about every day we have al least one Carnival ship in port and often two, and these ships have the lowest spenders in the industry. CIG get real!.
More manna from heaven according to Alden and Moses.!! I am so sorry for the financial burdens they are creating for my kids and grandkids to pay. Between the dock, CAL, and the turtle farm, they will be heavily burdened for decades to come.
Anonymous 5 :23 pm , I agree with you 500% , I hope that everyone else see what you’re saying . Then along with having all of that debt on your grand and great grandchildren , the UNDERWATER ENVIRONMENT would be gone .
Quick Unity Government Checklist:
Transparency and accountability – Obscured and irrelevant – Check
Environment – Dug up, trashed and thrown away – Check
Familial and Economic Conflicts of Interests – Through the roof – Check
Ignoring the will of the people – As usual – Check
Quick Legislative Sessions that allow for no real debate – As planned – Check
All is well in this Banana Republic so it would seem
No! Stop this madness. I work in town and put up with the traffic and cruise sheep walking as slowly as humanly possible. They never buy anything at all now, it’s hard enough for them to walk around with all those extra pounds, they can’t handle souvenirs! I grew up doing glass bottom and submarine tours of the harbour for friends’ birthdays. I haven’t even learnt to dive yet and they want to destroy some of the most convenient, celebrated spots we have. It’ll send the wrong message to stay over guests. It’ll push away the divers. It’ll close businesses that aren’t just selling t-shirts and watches, paying people minimum wage. It’s greedy and destructive and unnecessary and just plain wrong! If it takes 3 years to build this thing let’s build it when we really need it, not when we’re just being told some ships won’t come and there are barely any of those ships operating in the region anyway. The benefits do not outweigh the costs at all. If they force this through they’re done, everyone who signed the petition will vote them out. This government truly is worthy of the contempt and hate it gets! In the immortal words of a George Jetson: stop this crazy thing!