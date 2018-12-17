Police bust GT gambling ring near airport

(CNS): Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of gambling offences following a bust on Friday night. According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, officers executed a search warrant at around 9:30 in the evening at an address on Owen Roberts Drive, where it was suspected illegal gambling was taking place. The police did not reveal the exact location, though there are very few residential premises or relevant small businesses along the road leading directly to the airport. A quantity of cash totaling over CI$3,000 was also seized.

The police arrested the eight people on suspicion of unlawful gaming and using a place as a common gaming house: one woman, aged 39 of George Town, and seven men — three of them, aged 46, 53, and 66 of Bodden Town, and four men, aged 39, 42, 47, and 54 of George Town. They were all released on bail as police inquiries continue.

Category: Crime, Police