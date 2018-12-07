Paint scammers fined after guilty pleas

(CNS): Patrick Sherdan (21), David Gammell (20) and John Quilligan (22), visitors to Cayman from the UK and Ireland, dodged serious charges this week with the help of a local attorney and have since left the island. The men were accused of conning at least one local store out of cash when they painted the car park with water-based paint that washed off in the rain. Facing serious charges and under threat of more, to their relief the entire case was wrapped up Monday after they pleaded guilty to obtaining property by deception and paid fines of CI$280 plus $450 compensation to CashWiz, the victim of the scam.

Defence attorney James Stenning agreed to represent the defendants and managed to persuade the crown that the young men were not master criminals who impersonated government officials and tried to con the local business community in a line painting criminal enterprise, but three young men who made a misguided attempt at being entrepreneurs while unaware of the local laws.

The men were originally charged with obtaining property by deception, impersonating a public officer and working without a permit.

The charges emerge from a pavement painting scam, in which the men told CashWiz they were working with the National Roads Authority, which was at the time painting public roads in the area, and asked if the company would like their car park painted for a fee. The men completed the work and left, and if there hadn’t been a spell of rain, the crime might have gone unnoticed. But when the newly painted lines washed away in the downpour, CashWiz raised the alarm.

The young men were then arrested and charged, and the case was transmitted to the Grand Court because they had impersonated a public official, which carries a potential jail term. When they made their appearance crown prosecutors said they had plans to bring even more charges.

However, Stenning persuaded the crown to drop the impersonation charges and agree not to pursue any more allegations. Appearing before visiting judge, Dame Linda Dobbs, the men pleaded guilty to obtaining property by deception and working without a permit. All other charges were left on file.

In addition to the fines and compensation, the court ordered the forfeiture of equipment, which was seized by the police when the men were arrested, including a paint spraying machine, several tins and buckets of paint, extension cables, a broom, pipe and some rolls of duct tape.

