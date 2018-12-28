Overnight guests still soaring to new heights

(CNS): The Department of Tourism’s final release of statistics this year has revealed that in the first eleven months of 2018, almost 411,000 stay-over tourists visited the Cayman Islands, an increase of more than 11.2% over 2017, which was itself a record-breaking year. In 2017 a total of 418,403 stay-over visitors arrived. At the end of November 2018, with the December numbers still outstanding, 410,984 stay-over tourists had already visited, suggesting that the total figures for this year will soar past last year’s figures, which were the highest number of visitors in recorded history.

The success story of overnight tourism rolls on, helping to boost the economy. However, there are very real concerns that the cruise berthing facilities that the government intends to build in the George Town harbour would undermine the much more lucrative arm of the local tourism product.

Overnight visitors account for just over 20% of visitors but they account for 80% of the spending, which is why many people fear that the focus on the berthing proposal by the tourism ministry could prove a calamitous move overall.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has said on many occasions how important overnight tourism is and lauded the DoT for the work it has done to promote this, while the government-owned airline, Cayman Airways, has made a huge investment to expand airlift for stay-over tourism. But Kirkconnell has consistently failed to acknowledge the very real threat to the solid foundation of the overnight sector posed by the push to expand cruise tourism.

“The incredible growth in arrivals we have seen in 2018 is a testament to the resilience of the Cayman Islands through strong stakeholder partnerships, high investor confidence and a national commitment to the development of our infrastructure,” the minister said, referring to the airport redevelopment.

“The strategic efforts of the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism must be continued, to ensure our islands take a holistic approach at addressing the needs of every visitor that graces our shore. I look forward to ending the year with record-breaking arrivals and continuing this momentum through 2019.”

The record-breaking figures so far this year led to the best ever November air arrivals, with a total of 38,172 visitors — a more than 9% increase on 2017. Visitors from the United States increased by over 10%, with the Southeast region recording a 19.44% increase. Officials said this was helped by the addition of JetBlue’s daily service from Fort Lauderdale in October.

Stay-over guests from the Northeast of the US increased by 6.42%, which was also helped by an increase in flight capacity from JetBlue as well as Cayman Airways. The Southwest region recorded a 16.3% increase over 2017, while the West Coast and Midwest region recorded a 15.97% and 4.55% increase respectively. Canadian arrivals also showed strong performance, increasing by 13.2%, while guests from Latin American increased by over 10% on last year.

Officials are predicting that the growth will continue in the first quarter of 2019, with several key events happening in the destination to attract more guests, such as the well established Cayman Cookout in January and the more experimental music festival KAABOO in February, which officials hope will boost arrival numbers.

While the DoT has not yet released the official figures for cruise arrivals for the year so far, according to the numbers posted on the website of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, at the end of November 1,725,748 cruise passengers had called on Grand Cayman, a 14.5% increase on last year, despite a drop in passenger numbers by 18% in November.

With well over 200,000 passengers scheduled to call during this December, the year-end total should exceed 1.9 million passengers, the highest number in recorded history.

