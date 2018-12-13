OTEC refutes OfReg CEO’s claims over cost

(CNS): Cayman OTEC International Ltd, a company proposing to build an ocean thermal energy conversion plant of the North Coast of Grand Cayman, has said the acting CEO of OfReg, Gregg Anderson, was incorrect when he told Finance Committee recently that the project rate is too high to be viable. In a press release from the company about Anderson’s comments last month, the company said his comments came “as a surprise”, as Cayman OTI claims it has offered a price that is substantially lower than the current rates incurred by Cayman consumers for energy.

When Anderson appeared before the parliamentary committee in November, as law makers approved the changes to the 2019 budget, questions were asked about this pending project. The OfReg chief suggested that the technology had not been proven in a commercial environment and it was too expensive.

He said OfReg had not ruled out the proposal but he said the “rates are not passing muster”. Anderson said that if it worked, this type of project could help drive down the use of fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions, but until a better rate was offered, it was unlikely to be a solution for local energy needs.

However, Cayman OTI said they have not only offered lower rates at the start than people currently pay for electricity but there would be further reductions through “substantially lower capacity charges as diesel generating units are retired”.

The company said it agreed with OfReg that rates need to be competitive and it was meeting that requirement. Cayman OTI that in June 2018 it had received notice from OfReg that it had accepted the proposed pricing, but in September the company was told that it was CUC that had contested the pricing based on its Integrated Resource Plan.

“Cayman OTI still awaits to compare our proposed pricing and that projected by CUC,” officials from the company said in the release. “Cayman OTEC is an innovative project within the guidelines of the National Energy Policy. Neither the consumer nor the government is taking any financial or other risks associated with the development of our proposed renewable energy project. OTEC power is available 24/7 and is uniquely positioned to replace existing fossil fuel plants, complementing solar and wind generating units in a diversified portfolio of renewable solutions,” it added.

The company indicated that its proposal was submitted to the previous Electricity Regulatory Authority in May 2016, and more than two and a half years later it had requested that it be submitted to the OfReg board for regulatory approval.

The particular proposed venture has been on the cards since OTI entered into its first agreement with CUC in 2011. In 2014 it moved ahead with an environmental impact assessment for a plant off the coast of North Side. But the project still appears to be on the back burner.

In October the minister responsible for energy, Joey Hew, mentioned the project during his speech at an energy conference. But although it is mentioned in the government’s 2017 National Energy Policy in passing, the document does not include any energy generation from this type of technology in its statistics reflecting where Cayman’s power will come from over the next 20 years.

