Opposition plans People’s Alliance

(CNS): The opposition leader has signaled the creation of a political alliance next year, which he hopes will increase participatory democracy. In his New Year’s message to the people, Ezzard Miller said the movement’s aim was to promote Cayman’s success and to encourage greater engagement and involvement on the issues of the day by everyone who lives here.

“If we are to move forward productively and meaningfully in 2019 — if we are to take all concerns and needs into consideration — we must lend all our voices to the debates and conversations,” he said, adding that the active involvement of all residents was required to achieve the best for Cayman.

Reflecting on the opposition’s work in 2018, Miller said he had “enormous pride” in what it was able to achieve, given the role it has in local democracy and the road blocks it encountered, as he pointed to the efforts to give voice to those who feel inhibited.

“This is the role of the opposition and my colleagues and I make no apology for it,” he said, promising to continue speaking for all the people and to challenge the government where necessary, as he said there were benefits to keeping up the pressure.

“In 2018 we championed the concern about the lack of a mandate for a cruise port, and pushed for a referendum,” he said, adding that while the outcome was not yet known, the opposition had at least compelled the government to debate the issues for the first time, even if only to a limited degree.

“The opposition also raised the issue of the failure of government to implement and conform to its own good governance laws. Much of this is still outstanding, but we did succeed in prompting government to appoint its nominees to the very critical Procurement Committee. That is a start. In the meantime, we will maintain our vigilance in promoting good governance and preventing and exposing corruption,” he said.

But as government approaches its halfway term for this administration, Miller next year he intended to expand the opposition’s influence with the creation of the Cayman Islands People’s Alliance.

“The movement’s aim is to sustain and promote the traditions for the harmony on which the success and prosperity of the Cayman Islands have been built, while seeking to address the needs of all sectors and increasing participatory democracy. In particular, we are committed to facilitating opportunities for those who are being increasingly left behind or neglected,” he said. “To enable wider access to opportunities and to stem the increasing tide of economic disparity, we will continue to call for greater focus on our families.”

With the country set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the very first constitution of the Cayman Islands, Miller said he hoped the people would join “hands and hearts to make life better for all”, and spoke of the need to celebrate the diversity of talent, skills and abilities in Cayman society.

