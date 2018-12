(CNS): Police are investigating an armed robbery at Chef John’s BBQ stand on Crewe Road in George Town Friday evening. According to a brief release from the RCIPS, the armed heist happened sometime before 6:30pm, when one of two men approached staff brandishing a handgun and demanding cash. Both men then fled the scene with some money. No shots were fired during the incident but one of several customers was said to have received minor injuries.

