One badly injured in Brac smash

(CNS): One person has sustained life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle collision on Cayman Brac Sunday lunchtime. According to a brief press release from the RCIPS, the injured person was airlifted by the police helicopter to Grand Cayman around noon following the crash on Channel Drive which happened after the driver lost control of the car and smashed into a tree. The RCIPS said it would be sending traffic officers over to the Brac to conduct investigations into the incident.

