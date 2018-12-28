OfReg tries to steer CUC to reward renewables

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has approved changes to Caribbean Utilities Company’s terms of service that create more choices and promote the use of renewable energy. The revisions to Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider’s service terms impacts how consumers acquire electricity and what they pay for it. Customers can continue to consume as they always have or they can switch to renewable energy and reduce their load on the grid and the island’s dependence on fossil fuel, with new rates and rewards.

Officials from OfReg said in a release Friday that consumers who are able to shift their peak demand to the new off-peak period will see decreases in their CUC bills, as the new rate structure provides for better rates for energy consumed at ‘off-peak’ times. “Customers interested in generating energy for self-supply can now elect to subscribe to CUC demand rates,” the regulator said in the release.

Customers with electric vehicles will now be able to install a separate meter for charging their cars with preferred rates. The EV charging rates along with more information will be available starting in January. Customers who wish to install renewable energy systems in their homes and businesses will be able to participate in a new demand rates, known as the Distributed Energy Resources (DER) programme, where the demand rates are market-driven. Consumers can also install batteries for energy storage.

Any excess energy that customers do not use for self-supply can be sold back to the grid more competitively and without being cross-subsidised, keeping electricity rates as low as reasonably possible.

OfReg’s Acting CEO and Executive Director, Energy and Utilities, Gregg Anderson, said this was one of the first steps to reducing dependence on diesel-generated electricity. “As more people move to renewable energy generation and practice better demand management, CUC’s overall fuel consumption reduces, which helps to bring down the price of energy for everyone,” he said.

“Distributed Energy Resources (DER) will continue to play a bigger role in the islands’ resiliency, since poles and wires are the most fragile part of the transmission and distribution system. After disasters, solar and storage offers one of the best means of ensuring that consumers have power,” he added.

