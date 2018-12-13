OfReg presses fuel suppliers on price

(CNS): Duke Munroe, who is responsible for the regulation of the local fuel sector within the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), has told CNS that the regulator has intervened to persuade the local fuel suppliers to drop the price of fuel by more than they had intended and much sooner. While OfReg continues to conduct the necessary market research to fully understand the complexities of the fuel sector, which involves the aviation supply, CUC as well as fuel at the pump, the regulator is still taking steps to ensure that drivers are not being ripped off without taking the ‘nuclear option’ of price controls.

Munroe said that OfReg can now see a lot of important information that was once kept from the public and even government officials, so it can assess when the bulk suppliers are acquiring fuel and at what price against the context of the world market.

With this information it can start to address what people used to see as the “rocket and feather” approach to prices at the pump, which is the perception of consumers that fuel prices go up instantly at the pump when global prices increase but take months to reflect any decrease. He said the regulator has been in discussions with the fuel suppliers to ensure that this is addressed, as it has been a genuine cause of inflated fuel prices.

As a result of the regulator’s increasing intervention and monitoring of the sector, Munroe said that people are now beginning to see for the first time in the local fuel market clear differences in price at the pumps, allowing drivers to shop around. He said that consumers can expect to see prices falling even more over the coming weeks.

Munroe explained that conducting the proper analysis and assessment of the fuel market is not as simple as people may think, given that it is made up of three components. The fuel suppliers are locked into deals and contractual agreements when it comes to the aviation supply, as well as the fuel that goes to CUC. The concern for the regulator is that the wholesalers don’t try to boost their profits in the only part of the market where they have free reign over prices by ripping off drivers at the pump.

The regulator and government have been eager to stress that they want to avoid dictating prices and the aim is to ensure a fair competitive environment where the fuel suppliers make a reasonable return. But that has to be balanced, Munroe said, to ensure that the consumer is not helping plug profit losses because of the reduced margins the fuel companies get in the other two market sectors.

With the intervention, Munroe believes that more competition is emerging. He said there has been price variation of up to 52 cents per gallon for some fuels across the different brands on Grand Cayman. Following the recent pressure from OfReg, fuel prices have fallen to $4.14 per gallon at one retail outlet.

“Our priority is to ensure equitable fuel prices to the Cayman public in keeping with our mandate, and in support of government’s broad outcomes,” Munroe said. “While the market assessment will be instructive to our policy recommendations to government, our current efforts are aimed at ensuring prices in the market are not collusive, reflect movement in acquisition costs by the various players and are responsive to global trends.”

OfReg is in the process of carrying out a request for proposals for a relevant experience consultant to carry out a comprehensive study to define the relevant markets within the fuel sector and assess the extent and effectiveness of competition. The work is expected to start in the first quarter of 2019 and once completed, OfReg will enhance its regulatory framework.

Category: Business, Fuel