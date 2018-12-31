Cops warn drivers to stay sober in NYE crackdown

(CNS): Police are planning to intensify their traffic operations on New Year’s Eve to crackdown on drunk drivers. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said that officers will be conducting numerous traffic checks and patrols around the islands tonight, as they warned of efforts to combat drunk driving and other dangerous behaviour on the road. During December, traffic police have already made 43 arrests for driving under the influence and they are hoping to prevent any serious crashes during Monday night’s celebration.

Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Roads and Traffic Policing Unit, said the DUI arrests this holiday season compare to last year but they want to greet the new year with no serious injuries or road fatalities from drunk driving the night before. “We ask for your patience and compliance at road checkpoints, because this enforcement is necessary for everyone’s safety,” he said.

The RCIPS has partnered once again with the National Drug Council in support of the 18th annual Designated Driver and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus Service campaigns. The free buses will be running throughout New Year’s Eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am between West Bay and Bodden Town every 15 minutes. There will also be an occasional service to East End and North Side. The buses are easily recognisable, with purple flashing lights at designated stops.

“With this kind of service available this evening, there is no reason for anyone to be getting behind the wheel if they have been drinking,” added Inspector Yearwood. “A DUI results in the mandatory loss of your licence for a minimum of one year – and that is no way to start 2019.”

